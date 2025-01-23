MESCIUS inc. Launches Document Solutions v8

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Document Solutions v8 release. This release introduces features and enhancements to MESCIUS' server-side document APIs, JavaScript document viewers, and editors. The v8 update includes many innovative features to elevate the document processing experience.

In this latest release, Document Solutions for Excel adds the ability to import data from simple enumerable, 2D array (.NET only), multidimensional array, and many other types of data sources. Document Solutions for Excel also allows new overloads to the IRange.ImportData(..) method that now also enables importing data from a data source to the range. Read the release announcement to learn more about importing data from object collections and data tables in Document Solutions for Excel v8.

The Document Solutions v8 release introduces many new features and enhancements to our server-side document APIs. Post this

In Document Solutions for PDF v8, multiple enhancements have been made to optimize the performance of loading and saving PDF files and the file size of the generated PDF. One of the enhancements includes optimizing how Document Solutions for PDF works with object streams. Document Solutions for PDF introduces an API that can help load and save PDFs with optimization options. Using the new API, users can re-save an existing PDF with the desired compression settings, affecting all streams. Visit the website to learn more about optimizing PDF documents with Document Solutions for PDF.

The v8 release of Document Solutions PDF Viewer adds new Replace options in the UI to conveniently replace text in PDF documents. The expand icon in the Search bar activates the text replacement mode, where users can provide the text to search in the "Find in document" textbox and the text to replace in the "Replace" textbox. Additionally, a new keyboard shortcut, "Ctrl+H," has been introduced, which opens the Search Bar with the text replacement mode already enabled. View the release article to learn more about additional v8 enhancements for Document Solutions PDF Viewer.

"We're thrilled to unveil Document Solutions v8, packed with powerful new features and enhancements," said Product Manager Hunter Haaf. "From optimizing PDFs with object streams to advanced What-If analysis in Excel, this release brings greater flexibility and efficiency to your document workflows. With seamless integration across our document APIs and viewers, v8 will elevate your productivity to new heights."

About MESCIUS inc.: MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE MESCIUS inc.