MESCIUS inc. Recognized in 2024 ComponentSource Awards

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as the 2024 number two publisher and top five publisher by ComponentSource, the world's largest marketplace for software components and development tools. ComponentSource also recognized MESCIUS for its many top-selling products on its annual listing.

As the component and tools market continues to expand with more mature technologies, MESCIUS inc. is pleased to offer high-performing and robust components that allow developers to "write once, deploy anywhere" across mobile, web, desktop, server, and multiple OS platforms.

Discover what MESCIUS products received top awards in the 2024 ComponentSource Awards. Post this

ActiveReports. NET Professional received a #5 Product Award and a Top 5 Product Award. Spread. NET and ComponentOne Studio Enterprise were each honored with Top 10 Product Awards. ActiveReports .NET Standard and ComponentOne Studio WinForms received a Top 25 Product Award, while SpreadJS and Wijmo earned Top 50 Product Awards. ComponentOne Studio ActiveX, ComponentOne Studio WPF, and ActiveReportsJS secured a Top 100 Product Award. In addition to the various product awards, MESCIUS inc received a #2 Publisher Award and a Top 5 Publisher Award.

Publisher and product rankings are calculated based on ComponentSource's actual sales orders placed by customers globally during 2023.

"As with previous years, these awards are derived from the orders we've received from our global customer base," said Sam Patterson, ComponentSource CEO. "They offer an authentic snapshot of the global market for commercial software components and development tools in 2023. We believe our awards provide precise, real-world insights into how our customers are utilizing these components and development tools in their most recent projects."

"The rebranding from GrapeCity Developer Solutions to MESCIUS Inc. in 2023 marked a significant milestone, introducing not only a new name but also a revitalized approach to our product suite," stated Joseph Lininger, Director of Marketing at MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity). "We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with ComponentSource, which has been instrumental in distributing our .NET and JavaScript grids, UI components, reporting tools, spreadsheet and document APIs, and mobile controls. This collaboration ensures that our global developer community remains well-equipped with superior products and services they have come to expect from us."

About ComponentSource ComponentSource is the world's largest marketplace for reusable software components for all platforms. The respected barometer for the component industry, ComponentSource pioneered the open market for reusable software components in 1995 and continues to drive the market through its award-winning e-business model and groundbreaking work to establish the first widely accepted reusable component standard. A global e-business with customers in over 180 countries, ComponentSource is headquartered in Atlanta, GA United States and has offices in Reading, England, Dublin, Ireland and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit http://www.componentsource.com .

About MESCIUS MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

