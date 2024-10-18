MESCIUS inc. Recognized in Visual Studio Magazine's 2024 Reader's Choice Awards

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, has been recognized by Visual Studio Magazine's 2024 Reader's Choice Awards in two component categories.

MESCIUS' Documents Solutions product line received Silver in the Middleware, SOA, and Server-Based Tools, and Document Solutions for PDF won Bronze in PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools.

MESCIUS document APIs win silver and bronze in the 2024 Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice Awards. Post this

The winners of the 30th annual awards were chosen by Visual Studio Magazine readers. The awards honored the best Visual Studio-related tools and services in 43 categories. Hundreds of products were voted on, with the top three entrants receiving Gold, Silver, and Bronze badges in each category.

"This past year saw many new challenges for developers, including adapting to the new world of AI-assisted coding," said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. "While developers and architects are now using an array of exciting new offerings, the tried-and-true bedrock tooling for nuts-and-bolts programming is still vitally important, and our readers have once again provided a valuable, crowd-sourced synthesis of the best products and services straight from the front-line trenches."

About MESCIUS inc.: MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE MESCIUS inc.