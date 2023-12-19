MESCIUS inc. Releases Wijmo 2023 v2

News provided by

MESCIUS inc.

19 Dec, 2023, 07:07 ET

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Wijmo 2023 v2 release. The final release of 2023 includes significant accessibility enhancements, FlexGrid improvements, and more. The main focus of this release has been quality, as it consists of many essential fixes for customers. Wijmo 2023 v2 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers at developer.mescius.com.

Continue Reading

To improve Wijmo's tooltip accessibility, the team added a new trigger option. JavaScript developers can now choose to show tooltips on focus, whereas previously, they only displayed on hover. The options for this new property are hover (default), focus, or both. Read the release announcement to learn more about Wijmo's accessibility improvements.

Wijmo's CollectionView has always supported data grouping. FlexGrid has leveraged this support for grouping columns and rows, and PivotChart has also supported grouped (aggregate) data. With the 2023 v2 release, grouping support has been added to FlexChart. When FlexChart is bound to a grouped CollectionView and the new axis.groupsOptions's property is set, it will now display visual groups on the axis labels. Visit the website to explore additional improvements to FlexGrid.

With the 2023 v2 release, users will find support for Angular 17. Wijmo has supported Angular since version 1 (AngularJS). We are committed to providing Angular developers with a powerful toolset for building enterprise-grade applications. Explore the release article to start using Angular 17 applications with Wijmo.

"As product manager, I am thrilled to announce the release of Wijmo 2023 v2—a culmination of innovation, user feedback, and relentless dedication," said Product Manager Chris Bannon. "This update reflects our commitment to quality and empowers developers with enhanced features and performance, ensuring Wijmo remains at the forefront of modern web development tools."

About MESCIUS inc.: MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE MESCIUS inc.

Also from this source

MESCIUS inc. Launches ComponentOne 2023 v3 Release

MESCIUS inc, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the ComponentOne 2023 v3 release. The...

GrapeCity Developer Solutions Changes Name to MESCIUS inc. Reflecting Company's New Capital and Business Alliance

GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, announces a new corporate partnership today. At the core of this ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.