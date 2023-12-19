MESCIUS inc. Releases Wijmo 2023 v2

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Wijmo 2023 v2 release. The final release of 2023 includes significant accessibility enhancements, FlexGrid improvements, and more. The main focus of this release has been quality, as it consists of many essential fixes for customers. Wijmo 2023 v2 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers at developer.mescius.com.

To improve Wijmo's tooltip accessibility, the team added a new trigger option. JavaScript developers can now choose to show tooltips on focus, whereas previously, they only displayed on hover. The options for this new property are hover (default), focus, or both. Read the release announcement to learn more about Wijmo's accessibility improvements.

Wijmo's CollectionView has always supported data grouping. FlexGrid has leveraged this support for grouping columns and rows, and PivotChart has also supported grouped (aggregate) data. With the 2023 v2 release, grouping support has been added to FlexChart. When FlexChart is bound to a grouped CollectionView and the new axis.groupsOptions's property is set, it will now display visual groups on the axis labels. Visit the website to explore additional improvements to FlexGrid.

With the 2023 v2 release, users will find support for Angular 17. Wijmo has supported Angular since version 1 (AngularJS). We are committed to providing Angular developers with a powerful toolset for building enterprise-grade applications. Explore the release article to start using Angular 17 applications with Wijmo.

"As product manager, I am thrilled to announce the release of Wijmo 2023 v2—a culmination of innovation, user feedback, and relentless dedication," said Product Manager Chris Bannon. "This update reflects our commitment to quality and empowers developers with enhanced features and performance, ensuring Wijmo remains at the forefront of modern web development tools."

About MESCIUS inc.: MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions.

