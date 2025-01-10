MESCIUS Launches Spread .NET v18

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Spread .NET v18 release. The highlights of Spread .NET v18 include exciting features, such as enhanced PDF output quality, a new WPF spreadsheet, copying skip invisible ranges, and more. These features expand developers' capabilities within their .NET applications when building high-performance enterprise spreadsheets. Spread .NET v18 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers on the MESCIUS website.

With Spread .NET v18, saving .NET spreadsheets to PDF delivers higher resolution and improved image quality, in line with Excel-compatible printing features. Rich text, flat style modes, transparent shapes, and header/footer images are better rendered, providing professional-grade PDF outputs. Read the release announcement to learn more about the enhanced PDF output quality in Spread .NET v18.

Spread.NET v18 launches with a new WPF version, improved PDF saving (with higher resolution), and much more. Post this

This latest release introduces an all-new WPF spreadsheet component version with significant enhancements, including iterative calculations, dynamic arrays, advanced charting, and external data integration. This update sets the stage for continued WPF innovations in future releases. Visit the website to get started with Spread .NET's new WPF spreadsheet version.

In Spread .NET v18, users can copy cell ranges while excluding hidden rows and columns. To streamline operations in spreadsheets with filtered or hidden data, enable the RichClipboard and CopySkipInvisibleRange properties. Learn how to get started with this Spread .NET v18 release feature.

"We just released Spread .NET v18, which included some big features like enhanced PDF export and a brand new WPF Spreadsheet version, providing a few calculation enhancements, a new chart engine, and a formula text box," said Product Manager Kevin Ashley. "These features can help enhance your applications with more Excel-like capabilities in both WinForms and WPF."

About MESCIUS inc.: MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE MESCIUS inc.