MESCIUS USA, Inc. Launches AI Coding Assistant for Developer Tools

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the new MESCIUS MCP Server, which gives AI coding agents direct access to trusted product knowledge for MESCIUS developer tools. To get started and see which products are currently supported, visit https://developer.mescius.com/mcp.

MESCIUS has been investing in AI across its product portfolio and applying it in different ways, depending on customer needs, in SpreadJS, ActiveReports.NET, and Document Solutions. Adding MCP to the JavaScript products is a natural extension of that strategy. Rather than exposing only documentation, MESCIUS wanted AI coding assistants to access trusted, always up-to-date product knowledge. By applying AI capabilities across products and incorporating the new MCP Server, MESCIUS creates a comprehensive AI strategy that improves both the applications developers build and the way they build them.

Even with AI, developers often switch between documentation, API references, sample applications, GitHub repositories, and search engines just to complete a single task. With the MCP Server, AI assistants retrieve trusted, up-to-date information directly from MESCIUS, including documentation, APIs, best practices, sample code, CDN resources, and implementation guidance. Instead of manually searching documentation or copying code from multiple sources, developers can ask their AI coding assistant what they want to build. Combined with the AI capabilities already built into the products, developers can use AI throughout the entire application lifecycle—from writing code and designing reports to processing documents and delivering intelligent user experiences.

MESCIUS wants developers to spend less time searching for documentation, generate higher-quality code with AI, onboard to products more quickly, and confidently use AI coding assistants as trusted development partners.

As AI continues to improve, developers will be able to accomplish increasingly complex tasks through natural conversations with coding assistants that truly understand MESCIUS products. The MCP Server establishes a standardized way for AI to interact with the products and opens the door for future AI-powered capabilities across our entire portfolio. More broadly, the company believes AI should improve every stage of the software lifecycle—from building intelligent spreadsheet applications and designing reports to processing documents and writing better code. MCP is another important milestone toward that vision. The most exciting opportunity is making developers dramatically more productive while reducing the learning curve for sophisticated components.

"Our goal is simple: spend less time searching and more time building," said Chief Technology Architect Alex Yang. "We don't want developers to leave their coding environment to find answers. We want AI to bring trusted MESCIUS knowledge directly into their workflow, making development faster, easier, and more enjoyable."

About MESCIUS USA, Inc.: MESCIUS USA, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company employs 400 people and serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

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SOURCE MESCIUS USA, Inc.