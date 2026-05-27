MESCIUS USA, Inc. Introduces Document Solutions for PDF JS for Document Solutions Product Line

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA, Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce a new product for the Document Solutions product line: Document Solutions PDF JS. One of the biggest highlights of the v9.1 release, this new JavaScript PDF API is designed to bring core PDF document-processing capabilities to JavaScript developers. Document Solutions PDF JS is available as a download for new and existing customers on the MESCIUS USA website.

Document Solutions for PDF JS gives JavaScript developers a straightforward way to create, load, and save PDF documents in code. This is one of the core capabilities of the new product line, enabling applications to generate PDFs from scratch, open existing files for processing, and save results with configurable output options. Learn more about creating, loading, and saving PDFs with this new product.

The new JavaScript PDF API also provides the page-level editing features developers need for common PDF workflow automation, including merging documents, splitting content, and inserting or removing pages. These capabilities are useful for assembling reports, extracting content into separate outputs, or restructuring existing PDF files entirely in JavaScript. Document Solutions for PDF JS also includes options for split scenarios, which give developers fine-grained control over how content is split when building multi-page PDF output. Visit the website to learn more about merging, splitting, inserting, and removing pages with the new JavaScript PDF API.

This new product includes built-in support for extracting and editing PDF text, making it useful for search-driven workflows, document cleanup, and content updates directly in JavaScript. Developers can retrieve page text, search for specific words or phrases, replace matched content, or remove text entirely without leaving the PDF processing pipeline. These APIs for text extraction give JavaScript developers a practical way to implement search, replace, and delete operations for real-world PDF modification scenarios such as updating names, dates, contact information, or removing unwanted text fragments. Read the release announcement to get started with searching, replacing, and deleting text in Document Solutions for PDF JS.

"The launch of Document Solutions for PDF JS is a major milestone for Document Solutions because it brings our PDF API capabilities directly to JavaScript developers in a way that feels natural, modern, and highly practical," said Product Manager Hunter Haaf. "For existing customers, it broadens what they can build with Document Solutions, and for new customers, it introduces a compelling JavaScript-first path to enterprise-grade PDF processing."

About MESCIUS USA, Inc.: MESCIUS USA, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company employs 400 people and serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

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SOURCE MESCIUS USA, Inc.