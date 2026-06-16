MESCIUS USA, Inc. Launches ComponentOne 2026 v1 Release

PITTSBURGH, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA, Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the ComponentOne 2026 v1 release. The highlights of the year's first major release include a new DateRangeEdit for WinForms, FlexDiagram for WPF, WinUI and .NET MAUI, and enhanced gauges for WPF and WinUI.

ComponentOne 2026 v1 simplifies date selection in WinForms applications with the new DateRangeEdit control. Developers can provide intuitive date-range selection with built-in presets such as This Week, Last Month, and Next Month, along with multi-calendar support and customizable layouts. It's an easy way to improve scheduling, reporting, and productivity-focused desktop applications. Read the announcement to learn more about ComponentOne's new WinForms control.

With the ComponentOne 2026 v1 release, .NET developers can create interactive flowcharts, organizational charts, and process diagrams with the new FlexDiagram control, now available for WPF, WinUI, and .NET MAUI. Generate diagrams from hierarchical or tabular data, add custom shapes, and support expandable node layouts to visualize complex business data in modern .NET applications. Visit the website to learn more about FlexDiagram for WPF, WinUI, and .NET MAUI.

In this latest release, users can build richer dashboards and data visualizations with enhanced gauge controls for WPF and new gauges for WinUI. Developers can now add informative tick marks and labels, subtle animations, custom face styling, and improved pointer visibility to create more polished radial, linear, and bullet graph visualizations. Read the release article to learn more about enhanced gauges in the ComponentOne 2026 v1 release.

"From datagrids to diagrams, the 2026 v1 release is all about productivity and perfection," said Product Manager Greg Lutz. "FlexGrid makes working with data faster and more intuitive with improved search and editing experiences on the web, while FlexDiagram gives developers more control and flexibility to create polished, professional diagrams across desktop and mobile .NET applications."

About MESCIUS USA, Inc.: MESCIUS USA, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company employs 400 people and serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit: https://developer.mescius.com.

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SOURCE MESCIUS USA, Inc.