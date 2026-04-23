MESCIUS USA, Inc. Releases Wijmo 2026 v1

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Wijmo 2026 v1 release. The first major release of 2026 yields major accessibility upgrades, Angular 21 support, and valuable enhancements to accelerate the development of enterprise-grade JavaScript projects. Wijmo 2026 v1 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers at developer.mescius.com/wijmo/download.

Wijmo 2026 v1 marks a significant accessibility milestone for the product, achieving full compliance with WCAG 2.0, 2.1, and 2.2. Developers benefit from improved keyboard navigation, refined focus management, enhanced ARIA support, and better screen reader behavior, making it easier to build inclusive, enterprise-grade web applications. While this release is a landmark achievement, the team will continue to expand its support to ensure Wijmo remains a strong foundation for inclusive, modern web applications. Visit the website to learn more about Wijmo's WCAG 2.2 AA accessibility compliance.

Wijmo continues its tradition of leading Angular support, offering full compatibility with Angular 21, including compatibility with the latest TypeScript updates. The product team continues to deliver essential Angular integrations, like FlexGrid with advanced templating, helping developers build next-level data-driven applications efficiently with modern Angular workflows. The Angular QuickStart guide allows JavaScript developers to get up and running quickly with Wijmo's Angular 21 support. To learn more about Angular support in Wijmo, read the release announcement.

In this latest release, developers gain more control over Excel workflows with improved XLSX support. Wijmo introduces new aggregate functions for table exports and expanded document metadata handling (including title, subject, and keywords), facilitating easier integration and management of Excel data in your applications. Explore the release article to learn more about enhanced Excel import and export in Wijmo 2026 v1.

"With the release of Wijmo 2026 v1, we've wrapped up our big push to bring Wijmo up to modern accessibility standards with WCAG 2.2," said Product Manager Joel Parks. "From datagrids to input controls, users with disabilities will be able to effectively manage Wijmo controls. We're happy to make it easier for all our users to work with Wijmo and pledge to continue maintaining accessibility standards with our controls."

About MESCIUS USA, Inc.: MESCIUS USA, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company employs 400 staff members and serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

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SOURCE MESCIUS USA, Inc.