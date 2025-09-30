MESCIUS USA, Inc., Recognized in Visual Studio Magazine's 2025 Reader's Choice Awards

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA, Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, has been recognized by Visual Studio Magazine's 2025 Reader's Choice Awards in two component categories.

MESCIUS's Documents Solutions product line received Silver in the Middleware, SOA, and Server-Based Tools, and Document Solutions for PDF received Bronze in the PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools categories. The ComponentOne product family was awarded Silver in the Blazor Components and Tools category. ComponentOne Studio WinForms also took home Silver in the Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode category.

Visual Studio Magazine readers chose the winners of the 31st annual awards. The awards honored the best Visual Studio-related tools and services in 43 categories. Hundreds of products were voted on, and the top three entrants received Gold, Silver, and Bronze badges in each category.

"Now in its 31st year, the Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice Awards continues to showcase the tools and services that developers themselves trust to get the job done," said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. "In a rapidly evolving tech landscape where AI, cloud and mobile reshape how we work, our readers have once again delivered a ground-level view of what really works in day-to-day development. These awards remain a valuable, crowd-sourced pulse check on the solutions that matter most to those building the future."

About MESCIUS USA, Inc.: MESCIUS USA, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

