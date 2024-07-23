Mesh and Fireblocks Partner to Revolutionize Digital Asset Management for Payments Companies

The Partnership is Expected to Enhance Security and Efficiency, Optimizing Payment Flows Across Multiple Wallet Types

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the modern financial operating system that makes digital asset transfers and account aggregation seamless, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Fireblocks, a leader in institutional digital assets infrastructure. This collaboration marks a significant step toward Mesh's shared vision of rethinking the financial ecosystem by enhancing the security and efficiency of digital asset management.

This partnership will enable Mesh's customers to leverage Fireblocks and utilize their cutting-edge secure platform to optimize payment flows across multiple wallet types.

"It's a huge deal to join forces with Fireblocks – a leader whose values and vision align closely with ours – and empower businesses and their end users with the best tools for digital asset management and transactions. This partnership leverages Mesh's seamless embedded connectivity, enabling secure, frictionless interactions and transactions across platforms, creating a dynamic ecosystem that benefits everyone involved," said Bam Azizi, Co-Founder & CEO of Mesh.

The planned integration is designed not only to meet the current needs of the market but also to anticipate future demands. As the world of digital assets continues to capture more businesses and consumers, Mesh's solution for connecting accounts goes hand in hand with Fireblocks' payments and infra suite of products.

By combining its innovative and secure platforms, Mesh is uniquely positioned to enhance the accessibility and functionality of digital asset services, paving the way for more widespread adoption of these technologies across all of finance.

"We are excited about the opportunities to redefine what is possible at the intersection of institutional finance and crypto, and it all comes back to reducing the complexity and friction often associated with digital asset transactions. For payment service providers, this collaboration means they can now offer their end users a more streamlined and secure experience," said Ran Goldi, SVP Payments & Network at Fireblocks.

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves thousands of financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com .

Founded in 2020, Mesh's mission is to build an open, connected, and secure financial ecosystem. Mesh is a modern financial connection layer that provides enterprise clients with the ability to enable digital asset transfers, crypto payments, account aggregation, and trading, all within their platform. With integrations to over 300+ platforms, Mesh is creating an embedded financial ecosystem that is more open, connected, and secure for businesses and users alike.

To learn more, visit https://www.meshconnect.com/ .

