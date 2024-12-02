Mesh and MRI Software Partner to Deliver Unified Global Spend Management for Real Estate Industry

New partnership enables MRI Property Management X clients to streamline corporate travel and expense management with Mesh's innovative platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading technology provider for global corporate travel and expense (T&E) management, today announced a strategic partnership with MRI Software, a global leader of real estate solutions and services, to bring unified and optimized spend management to the real estate sector.

Mesh's innovative platform integrates directly with MRI Property Management X to consolidate T&E management for worldwide real estate companies into a unified system. The partnership gives MRI clients access to Mesh's global spending solution, offering real-time spend control, multi-currency support, and embedded compliance.

"Our partnership with MRI Software exemplifies Mesh's commitment to revolutionizing T&E management for global enterprises," said Oded Zevahi, co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "By integrating our platform with MRI Property Management X, we're empowering real estate professionals worldwide to efficiently manage global expenses, make data-driven decisions, and focus on core operations. This collaboration brings unprecedented flexibility and control to the industry, simplifying international transactions while ensuring compliance and cost optimization."

"MRI is proud to welcome Mesh to the Partner Connect program," said Sean Slack, VP of Partnerships at MRI Software. "This integration will give MRI clients access to a unified global solution for spend management, empowering them to automate and connect their entire T&E lifecycle to their MRI system."

In addition to providing value to MRI clients, Mesh is also used by MRI Software at the corporate level to streamline global financial operations. MRI employees leverage the SSO-enabled all-in-one platform for spend management and virtual corporate cards, furthering Mesh's vision to unify T&E management for global companies with full automation—from request to reconciliation. With Mesh's ability to support multiple travel management companies (TMC), leveraging a mix of online, offline, and direct bookings, MRI's customer base and workforce can use their preferred TMC based on regional needs for ultimate flexibility.

Today's news underscores Mesh's momentum as the only global T&E management solution for enterprises and companies at scale, with virtual corporate cards, expense management, and travel bookings integrated into one platform. Mesh's holistic system brings a comprehensive approach to spend management, supporting multi-entity payments in local currencies, modernizing financial workflows, and increasing efficiency through AI-enabled automation, all while supporting any TMC.

About Mesh

Mesh is the leading all-in-one travel and expense management platform for global enterprises. Mesh integrates corporate cards, expense management, and travel bookings on a single platform, streamlining the entire T&E lifecycle from request to reconciliation. With AI-powered automation, customizable policies, and multi-currency support, Mesh simplifies global spending across multiple entities, reduces costs, and ensures compliance. Today, more than 2,000 enterprise customers, including Fortune 100 household brands and leading multinational tech providers, leverage Mesh to optimize their financial operations. Recognized by CNBC and Statista as one of the world's top fintech companies of 2024, Mesh sets the standard for innovative T&E management solutions.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers agents, owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than six million users worldwide, including the public and affordable housing sector. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, visit www.mrisoftware.com .

