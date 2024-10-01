Mesh Forges Exclusive Partnership with Paribu to Streamline Crypto Onboarding in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the modern connectivity layer for crypto that makes payments and deposits seamless, today announced an exclusive partnership with Paribu, Türkiye's leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange. Through this collaboration, Paribu becomes the only official exchange partner of Mesh based in Türkiye, enabling its users to benefit from Mesh's seamless connectivity with hundreds of other platforms like MetaMask. By integrating Paribu's trusted platform into Mesh's suite of products, the company is setting new standards for secure and user-friendly crypto services in the region.

PARiBU x Mesh logo

Established as a premier cryptocurrency exchange platform in Türkiye, Paribu has become synonymous with reliability, innovation, and a commitment to providing top-tier services to its users. With millions of active users, Paribu has cemented its position as the go-to platform for buying, selling, and managing crypto in Türkiye. Paribu offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies and a seamless trading experience that caters to both novice and experienced traders alike.

"Partnerships like the one we've forged with Paribu are key to shaping the future of crypto adoption in the country," said Bam Azizi, CEO and Co-Founder of Mesh. "By combining our technology with Paribu's local expertise and trusted platform, we are now able to deliver the superior user experience that Turkish users deserve across the web3 ecosystem."

This collaboration with Paribu marks a significant step forward in improving the process of crypto onboarding in Türkiye. As Paribu becomes part of Mesh's extensive network of integrations, managing crypto across platforms becomes significantly easier for its users. By streamlining cumbersome processes, the partnership allows Paribu users to access their accounts directly from other platforms, allowing them to focus on their financial goals rather than having to worry about long crypto addresses, QR codes, and seed phrases.

"As Türkiye's leading technology company in the crypto assets ecosystem, we recognize the global, flexible, and interconnected nature of the world shaped by cryptocurrencies," said Yasin Oral, CEO and the Founder of Paribu. "In this context, we've signed a priority partnership agreement with Mesh, which bridges the gap in 'embedded finance' with over 300 key players in the web3 world. Soon, Paribu users will be able to seamlessly integrate with global wallets and financial platforms through the integration with Mesh, ensuring a frictionless user experience."

According to the Chainalysis 2023 Global Crypto Adoption Index, Turkey ranks 12th globally in cryptocurrency adoption and 4th worldwide in raw transaction volume. As the country continues to establish itself as a key player in the global crypto market, this partnership is perfectly timed to meet the growing demands of Turkish crypto enthusiasts.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh aims to build an open, connected, and secure crypto ecosystem. As the modern connectivity layer for crypto, Mesh unlocks new use cases such as crypto payments and payouts, deposits, on and off-ramping, transfers, and more within a unified platform. With over 300 integrations, Mesh is pioneering the creation of a connected and embedded crypto ecosystem that benefits both businesses and users. For more information, visit https://www.meshconnect.com.

