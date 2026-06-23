Mesh Integration Helps Power Crypto Deposits for World App

World App users can now add funds directly from hundreds of exchanges and wallets

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced an integration with Tools for Humanity, the technology company building for humans in the age of AI, to power crypto deposits into World App.

World App is a super app for the AI era, bringing together global financial access and private proof of human. World Network now spans 160 countries, with nearly 18 million people verified through World ID. Through Mesh, World App users can fund their wallets directly from hundreds of supported exchanges and wallets.

"World App has built one of the most ambitious consumer experiences in crypto today," said Bam Azizi, CEO and Co-founder of Mesh. "Through this integration, we're making it effortless for anyone, anywhere to bring the assets they already hold into the app they use every day."

With the World ecosystem, digital assets and proof of human aren't features layered on top — they're the foundation of the platform itself. Mesh connects that ecosystem to the exchanges and wallets people use today, so funding a World App wallet is seamless.

Mesh's recent milestones include launching the Mesh Alliance Program (MAP), an interoperability initiative for enterprise crypto payments, and Mesh Wallet to enable AI-agent transactions in stablecoins. The company has joined Paxos' Global Dollar Network, announced new partnerships with RedotPay and Kalshi, and expanded into APAC and EMEA as demand for compliant crypto infrastructure accelerates worldwide.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering a connected and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit meshpay.com.

SOURCE Mesh