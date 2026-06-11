Stable Joins the Mesh Alliance Program to Power USDT-Native Payments at Scale

The partnership gives enterprises building on Mesh a simpler way to move stablecoin payments worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced that Stable has joined the Mesh Alliance Program (MAP) as a Gold member. Stable, a Layer 1 blockchain network powered by USDT and designed to achieve seamless financial transactions through stablecoins, joins MAP, Mesh's industry-wide interoperability initiative, designed to simplify the growing complexity of global enterprise payments as a settlement option within the Mesh network, giving enterprises a more direct path to USDT-powered transactions.

As digital asset payments mature, enterprises increasingly hit the same wall: settlement infrastructure that wasn't built for payments. General-purpose blockchains require users to hold a separate, volatile token just to pay transaction fees, which adds complexity, confusing end-user experiences, and unpredictable costs to flows that need to behave like real-world payments.

Stable closes that gap with StableChain, where USDT is the native gas token, paired with sub-second finality and full EVM compatibility, giving developers familiar tooling to build with and settlement infrastructure suited for payments, remittances, and cross-border flows.

"Stable was built to solve a problem we keep running into across the payments stack: people shouldn't need to hold a separate, volatile token just to move a stablecoin," said Bam Azizi, Co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "By making USDT the gas itself, Stable takes out a step that has made onchain payments feel more complicated than they should be. Adding it to the Mesh network gives enterprises another settlement option built for the way payments actually work."

As a Gold member of the Mesh Alliance Program, Stable joins a group of material partners — spanning leading networks, wallets, exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and payment platforms — that route through Mesh's shared connectivity infrastructure. Stable becomes one of a growing set of networks enterprises can reach through a single Mesh integration, with USDT-denominated transactions routed alongside the other chains and stablecoins Mesh already supports.

"Stablecoins continue to become a core part of global financial infrastructure, but businesses still face fragmentation across networks, providers, and settlement rails. Mesh solves that challenge by creating a more connected ecosystem for stablecoin payments," said Brian Mehler, CEO of Stable. "By joining the Mesh Alliance Program, we're extending the reach of Stable's USDT-native settlement infrastructure, making it easier to access settlement through the platforms they already use. We're excited to work alongside Mesh and its partners to help advance stablecoin adoption."

The announcement comes as Mesh scales its global infrastructure to meet rising enterprise demand for stablecoin payments. Recent milestones include the launch of Mesh Wallet for AI agent transactions, membership in the Global Dollar Network, partnerships with RedotPay and Kalshi, and expansion into APAC and EMEA.

About Mesh Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit meshpay.com.

About Stable Stable is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for seamless financial transactions, powered by USDT as the native gas token. Its design prioritizes usability, reducing friction for end users by eliminating the need for volatile tokens for transaction fees. Ideal for global digital payments, remittances, and cross-border transactions, Stable enables virtually instant settlement, enhances capital efficiency, and creates a user-friendly ecosystem for developers and users alike. Discover more at stable.xyz.

SOURCE Mesh