Mesh Nozzle Plates Market Size Worth $45.7 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mesh nozzle plates market size is anticipated to reach USD 45.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market include rising technological advancements and varied applications of mesh nozzle plate in industries including agriculture electronics, medical, and cosmetic.

Key suggestions from the report:

The Key factors estimated to propel the market include rising developments in technology and demand for micro-manufacturing in industries such as medical and electronics

Metals and alloys dominated the material type segment with a share of 39.0% in 2020 owing to the high usage of these raw materials in industrial applications such as spray head plates, humidification systems, printers, and others. Julid Technology (HK) Co., Limited, for example, supplies mesh nozzle plates for showerheads that also helps save water owing to its small aperture area

The electroforming segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. As per a 2020 article by the Commercial Micro Manufacturing International magazine, Veco produced an electroformed mesh nozzle plate for use in a nebulizer, to help in the treatment of ventilated patients non-invasively. The product has proved to be extremely useful in the treatment of patients suffering from infectious diseases including COVID-19

Based on the application, the others segment held the largest revenue share of 22.5% in 2020. It comprises agricultural, industrial, automotive applications, and other products that require the use of mesh nozzle plates

The medical segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for medical products around the world

The market is competitive in nature as players operating in this sector are focusing on the product innovation and development of cost-effective manufacturing techniques

Exploration of various applications of the mesh nozzle plate is another key strategy implemented by companies. For instance, the Piezoelectric atomizer series provided by Aurora Pro Scientific LLC, for example, has applications in air humidifier for refrigerated cabinets, oil atomizer or liquid sprayers, aroma sprayer or humidifiers, as well as nebulizer

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Mesh Nozzle Plates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Metals & Alloys, Engineered Plastic, Piezoceramics), By Type of Manufacturing (Electroforming), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mesh-nozzle-plates-market

The COVID-19 pandemic led to logistical hurdles, low demand, and decreased marketing activities for the mesh nozzle plates. However, it did not affect the growing underlying demand for high precision, high quality, and micro components in various healthcare applications including medical devices such as nebulizers, and flow control systems. In fact, as per a 2020 review article published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine, vibrating mesh nebulizers offer an optimal method of aerosol delivery for ventilated patients, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The use of cost-effective and effective raw materials to bring down overall costs and increase product efficacy is expected to drive the market. Although metals and alloys dominate the market, the use of engineered plastics is estimated to increase over time. For example, MicroBase, based in Taiwan, develops and markets micromachining technology that includes micro-electroforming, laser material processing, and mass production. The company has developed an innovative encapsulated mesh module technology using polyimide and PZT vibrating element to improve aerosol drug delivery in nebulizers.

The diversified applications of mesh nozzle plates in a large range of industries are expected to fuel its demand over the forecast period. This includes piezoelectric components in sensors & communication devices, spray head nozzle plates in agricultural & other industrial applications, flow control discs, and inkjet printer nozzle plates, among others. With rising product developments and manufacturing technologies, these industries are anticipated to increase, thereby contributing to market growth.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.