Mesh Partners with Adyen to Accelerate the Scale of its European and U.K. Operations

Strategic collaboration strengthens Mesh's payment capabilities to support a rapidly growing customer base of multinational enterprises in the region.

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Payments ("Mesh"), the leading travel and expense (T&E) management platform for modern enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses. This collaboration is designed to aggressively scale Mesh's established operations across the United Kingdom and Europe, supporting the company's rapidly expanding roster of global enterprise clients.

Building on Mesh's active presence and local card issuance capabilities already live in the region, this partnership integrates Adyen's financial technology to deliver massive scale and reliability. As more multinational corporations, such as Coralogix, turn to Mesh to manage their complex global spend, this strengthened technical foundation ensures seamless, high-acceptance transactions and expands Mesh's capacity to issue local currency cards for entities throughout Europe and the U.K

"This partnership with Adyen is a critical accelerator for our European and U.K. operations, which are already serving a growing number of global enterprises," said Oded Zehavi, CEO and co-founder of Mesh Payments. "We are moving beyond market entry to a massive scale. By integrating Adyen's global financial infrastructure, we are ensuring that our customers enjoy robust, high-performance local card capabilities that can grow as fast as they do—without ever forcing them to compromise on their existing banking relationships."

A key differentiator for Mesh is its ability to live alongside a company's existing corporate cards from other global banks. Unlike closed ecosystems that force a switch, Mesh allows enterprises to deploy Adyen-powered, Mesh-issued local currency cards in the U.K. and Europe to eliminate FX fees, while continuing to utilize their primary corporate cards from other providers elsewhere. Mesh unifies the entire spend management experience, providing a single layer of AI-powered control, automation, and visibility across both Mesh cards and external bank cards.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mesh Payments to support their continued expansion and operational excellence across Europe and the UK," said Alexa von Bismark, President, EMEA, at Adyen. "Our financial technology platform is engineered to help forward-thinking fintechs like Mesh scale efficiently. By providing a stable and agile financial infrastructure, we are empowering Mesh to deliver the reliability and innovation their global enterprise customers demand."

About Mesh Payments

Mesh Payments is the leading all-in-one travel and expense management platform for global enterprises. Mesh integrates corporate cards, expense management, and travel management on a single platform, streamlining the entire T&E lifecycle from request to reconciliation. With AI-powered automation, customizable policies, and multi-currency support, Mesh simplifies global spending across multiple entities, reduces costs, and ensures compliance. Today, more than 2,000 enterprise customers, including Fortune 100 household brands and leading multinational tech providers, leverage Mesh to optimize their financial operations. For more information, visit meshpayments.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

SOURCE Mesh Payments