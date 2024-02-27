Mesh Payments Integration with NetSuite OneWorld Sets New Standard For Global Multi-Subsidiary Spend Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Payments announced its integration with NetSuite OneWorld is setting a new benchmark for global spend management, eliminating the friction of intercompany transfers and enabling accurate syncing of transactions across multiple entities. Global companies, including Global-e, MRI Software, Strava, and other enterprises, are leveraging the advanced integration to streamline financial transactions and close the books faster.

Intercompany accounting has long been a source of operational headaches, fraught with inefficiencies in localization, increasing the propensity for errors in transaction recording and reconciliation.

The Mesh integration with NetSuite OneWorld —the premier ERP solution for multi-subsidiary management—delivers a streamlined, efficient approach to managing global expenses across currencies and tax jurisdictions while ensuring compliance and global sync. Mesh is only the truly global card and spend management solution that meets the requirements of multi-entity corporations in Europe, the UK, and APAC, with or without US operations and helps companies with both USD and non-USD leading books.

Aaron Crow, Assistant Controller for MRI Software, a leader in real estate software solutions, commented: "The integration between Mesh and NetSuite OneWorld goes beyond simplifying transactions between our entities. It also provides us with real-time insights and control across our global operations while reducing manual adjustments and increasing automation."

Oded Zehavi, Mesh Payments CEO and co-founder, further emphasizes the strategic advantage offered by its NetSuite OneWorld integration: "With Mesh, companies can say goodbye to the pain of multi-entity bookkeeping and intercompany transfers and yes to the seamless recording of transactions across entities and regions. Our integration with NetSuite OneWorld supports businesses in their local and international operations, providing real-time insights and unmatched control over their expenditures."

Learn more about how the Mesh NetSuite integration elevates spend management and eliminates intercompany transfers for global companies.

About Mesh Payments
Mesh transforms how modern companies handle expenses and travel management. Mesh is the only truly global card and spend management solution that can issue cards and settle transactions in multiple local currencies for companies with or without a US entity.

Mesh delivers a connected experience with automated expense tracking and workflows and the ability to work with online and offline booking and multiple travel management companies (TMCs). Mesh brings it together in one unified platform to deliver unparalleled control and efficiency.

