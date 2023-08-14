Mesh Payments Revolutionizes Business Travel With Its New Travel Management Platform, Including Support For Any TMC, Robust Flexibility And Integrated Spend Management For Global Modern Enterprises

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Business Travel Association Convention (GBTA) — Today, Mesh Payments announced the launch of Mesh Travel Management, a breakthrough, TMC-agnostic travel management solution with integrated corporate cards, automated travel policy enforcement and robust AI-enabled expense management tools for modern, global enterprises.

The status quo is outdated legacy travel management systems that lack modern and automated expense management or rigid solutions that don't provide the ability to use preferred or multiple TMCs based on regional needs. The rise of global, remote workforces and contract workers, coupled with travel policy overhauls and cost-cutting, has accelerated the need for flexible and automated travel, payment, and expense management solutions that give companies the modern and efficient tools they need.

Global-e, the leading cross-border e-commerce provider, leverages Mesh's expanding product offerings. "Our goal at Global-e is to simplify cross-border selling and eliminate any unnecessary complications. We choose solutions that take the same approach with our finance and operations teams," shared Shahar Tamari, COO of Global-e. "Mesh has been instrumental in solving critical bottlenecks in T&E, automating expense capturing and reporting, and streamlining the process for everyone involved."

"The evolution to travel management is an organic one for Mesh. We listened to our multinational customers as they navigated the complexities of corporate travel," said Oded Zehavi, co-founder and CEO of Mesh Payments. "That's why we are excited to deliver Mesh Travel Management as the ultimate solution for global enterprises seeking modern travel and expense management."

Mesh Travel Management delivers travel and expense management on a global scale.

Key capabilities include:

Flexibility to use preferred and multiple travel companies, and the right blend of offline and online travel booking options, to best meet the specific travel needs of different regions and local operations.

AI-enabled travel and expense spend management with chat-based user experiences to streamline workflows.

Global visibility and reporting capabilities for travel and expense management spend across teams and offices.

Global compliance on every expense using virtual and physical cards with built-in policy controls and subsidiary-level tax compliance.

Multi-currency corporate cards to enable international entities to issue local cards and settle in local currencies, all from one unified travel and expense platform.

Mesh Travel Management is free for new and existing customers for the remainder of 2023 with additional pricing details to follow later this year. Learn more here > .

About Mesh Payments

Mesh Payment is the travel and expense management platform for global enterprises and uniquely meets the needs of distributed workforces and multinational companies. Finance and travel teams rely on Mesh to power travel management, automate manual accounting tasks, and optimize spend and finance workflows.

Mesh was named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 and powers some of the world's fastest-growing brands, including Monday.com, Hippo Insurance, Sezzle, and Snyk. Mesh is headquartered in New York and venture-backed by Alpha Wave, Tiger Management Global and others. For more information, visit www.meshpayments.com or follow on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Mesh Payments