Mesh Payments Simplifies Guest Travel for Candidates and Contractors with Key Advancements to Its Travel Management Solution

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Payments , the innovator in global travel and expense management, today announced a new guest travel solution that eliminates the manual and cumbersome process traditionally associated with the booking and reimbursement of candidate and guest travel. Guest travel is the latest innovation to the Mesh Travel & Expense Management platform, which provides unprecedented efficiency and spend visibility while meeting the rigorous compliance standards of global, multi-entity corporations.

Guest travel streamlines travel booking and expenses for contractors, candidates and other guests, allowing them to book their own itineraries and eliminate expense reimbursements. This is also a big win for accounting, finance, HR and other internal teams, eliminating the high friction typically caused by guest travel — from the need for extensive back-and-forth communication to expense approvals and reporting, improving the experience for both organizers and guests.

"At Mesh, we're dedicated to redefining the corporate travel and expense experience. By eliminating the headaches of manual reimbursement for travel expenses, we empower companies to focus on what truly matters—their guests and candidates," said Oded Zehavi, co-founder and CEO of Mesh Payments. "This is just the beginning of our journey to streamline travel and expense management for companies worldwide."

To meet modern demands for travel management solutions, Mesh supports customer's preferred TMCs, leveraging a mix of online and offline booking to accommodate regional preferences, integrated corporate cards, automated travel policy enforcement, and robust AI-enabled expense management tools in its core platform.

About Mesh Payments

Mesh Payments enables robust automation and management for any spend category from procurement to T&E via a single platform and is built from the ground up for a modern work environment. Mesh makes it easy to manage and control global spending across multiple entities and currencies, from saving on FX with local currency cards to customizing policies, approvals, automations and integrations.

Today, more than 1,500 companies rely on Mesh to power global spend, automate manual accounting tasks, and optimize finance workflows.

For more information, visit meshpayments.com or follow on LinkedIn .

