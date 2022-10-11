Mesh Router Expert, Reyee, Significantly Increases Internet Signal Reliability, Coverage, and Speed

Redefining network connectivity by ensuring faster speeds, lower latency, and increased network efficiency across all your devices.

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reyee, a global brand specializing in wireless routers for residential, commercial, and the hospitality industry, is expanding its product line and making inroads into the US Wi-Fi repeater market with the launch of a signal booster, the Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender , on Amazon on October 11th, 2022, to improve high-speed Wi-Fi services for the entire family.

Faster Internet and better connectivity are always in demand. With this launch, Reyee solves common connectivity issues that other signal boosters have: full signal but slow Internet; signal amplifier close to the router, but a bad connection; and a good connection but poor signal, thereby giving US customers easy connectivity and fast Wi-Fi.

Equipped with Reyee Mesh and FEMs, the Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender supports gaming without latency and jitter while providing seamless streaming across multiple devices.

Bringing Dead Spots back to Life, with 2 Independent FEM (Signal Amplifiers)

The coverage of a single router in large homes and offices can be limited by dead zones, and weak or unstable Wi-Fi signals. Reyee resolved these issues by rolling out a Wi-Fi range extender that's equipped with two Front-End Modules (FEMs). FEMs are special signal amplifier chips that help the Wi-Fi range extender to efficiently transfer data between itself and the main router, bringing signal dead spots back to life.

Boosts Wi-Fi Signals Through Walls

With its upgraded signal reliability and coverage, the newly launched Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender offers consistent quality Internet for the whole family. It can boost existing Wi-Fi up to 1500 sq. ft., and connect up to 96 devices.

Signal isolation in large rooms within larger homes is no longer a problem. Two omnidirectional high-gain antennas of the Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender can simultaneously transmit 2.4GHz (300Mbps) plus 5GHz (867Mbps) signals; and when coupled with FEM, REX12 can successfully permeate through walls and establish a stable connection to the main router. This ensures thorough Internet access anywhere in the home.

Plug-and-Play, Universal Compatibility, Intelligent Signal Indicator

Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender achieves "plug and play" operation for users of the same brand (Reyee Mesh). For those who use a Reyee router, pressing the main router's mesh button and then plugging in REX12, allows the extender to connect to Wi-Fi automatically. For those who use routers from other brands, REX12 supports two-clicks, connecting via WPS or a simple configuration via web.

The Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender is compatible with all Wi-Fi-enabled devices and Wi-Fi routers or access points. It easily connects to routers from different brands, and supports wired connection to the modem, which avoids the dilemma of not being able to use it.

Finally, the Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender has an intelligent signal indicator that clearly displays signal strength (3 bars for a strong signal and 1 bar for a weak signal), helping you find the best location for optimal Wi-Fi coverage.

Pricing & Availability

The Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender is now available on Amazon for $82.99. To celebrate its US launch, Reyee is offering a promotional discount of 15% by using the code "REYEEREX12", valid from October 11th to October 24th.

About Reyee

Reyee was founded by a group of ICT professionals in 2013. Their core values are "Providing Practical, Accurate, and Simplified Solutions." After 9 years of industry excellence, Reyes' specialty is in mesh Wi-Fi with a focus on Wi-Fi 6 wireless routers for residential, commercial, and the hospitality industry.

Reyee Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/reyee

Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender Amazon Link:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B8M5PNYL

