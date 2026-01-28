Mesh Security Raises $12 Million Series A to Power Autonomous Execution for Cybersecurity Mesh at Enterprise Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Security , the company delivering the world's first Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) platform, today announced a $12 million Series A funding round led by Lobby Capital, with participation from S Ventures (SentinelOne CVC), and Bright Pixel Capital. Mesh provides the execution layer for modern security operations, as enterprises shift toward unifying fragmented security investments into a single, interoperable system that reduces exposure and improves business resiliency at scale.

Mesh Security Speed Speed Mesh Security Co Founders: Omri Hering (CTO) and Netanel Azoulay (CEO)

Mesh Security provides the execution layer for modern security operations, enabling enterprises to run their security investments as a single, interoperable system at scale.

Over the past decade, organizations invested heavily in best-of-breed stacks across identity, endpoints, data, cloud, SaaS, networks, and CI/CD. While individual tools improved, security as a system did not. The result has been consistent across the industry: too many tools, scattered security data, disjointed operations, and growing exposure that no single product can truly own.

Mesh was built to address this structural gap.

Mesh is not another security product. It operates as an execution layer that sits above existing security investments, unifying visibility, context, and control without agents or rip-and-replace. By transforming fragmented stacks into a single operational fabric, Mesh enables organizations to move from human-driven security operations to system-driven exposure elimination.

Mesh's platform is purpose-built to operationalize Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA), as defined by Gartner, in real-world enterprise environments. While CSMA has emerged as the industry's architectural direction, most organizations struggle to execute it in practice. Mesh delivers the missing execution layer, enabling cross-domain visibility and control across business units, subsidiaries, teams, and environments without disrupting existing investments.

"For years, enterprise security has accumulated tools and data, but it never built an execution layer that connects them into a single operating model," said Netanel (Neo) Azoulay, CEO and co-founder of Mesh Security. "Mesh was built to realize Cybersecurity Mesh by unifying context and control across best-of-breed environments, so security finally works as one system, without vendor lock-in."

This shift is being driven by a broader market transition. Security leaders face increasing board-level pressure to reduce risk, prove ROI, and operate faster, while legacy architectures were never designed for execution at scale. As a result, 'platformization' is becoming a board-level mandate, and Cybersecurity Mesh is moving from theory to board-level priority.

Mesh is already deployed in complex production environments, working alongside leading security platforms to enable enterprise-wide adaptive defense that historically never operated together. The company's approach is resonating across the ecosystem, including collaboration with leading security platforms such as SentinelOne, and with enterprises seeking to unlock the full value of their existing security investments.

"Mesh provides a clear way to understand where a security program stands," said Bradley Schaufenbuel, VP and CISO at Paychex. "It helps identify the critical gaps that actually matter and drives the process of closing them. What stands out is that it doesn't require replacing existing tools, it's designed to make the security stack work as one zero trust system."

"We're thrilled to lead this investment in Mesh Security, as they pioneer the future of unified security operations and CSMA security," said Buddy Arnheim, Founding Partner at Lobby Capital. "Mesh's platform is uniquely positioned to help enterprises achieve true cybersecurity mesh architecture in an era of increasing complexity."

The new funding will be used to further advance Mesh's autonomous, agentic capabilities, expanding how the platform reasons over cross-domain attack paths and enables system-level remediation, while scaling sales and customer support to meet growing enterprise demand.

As Mesh enters its next phase of growth, the company remains focused on a single goal: enabling security teams to execute, not just observe. Rather than adding dashboards or alerts, Mesh is designed to eliminate exposure by design through autonomous, system-level execution.

About Mesh Security

Mesh Security is building the execution layer for modern security operations. By unifying context and control into a single operating model, Mesh enables organizations to transform fragmented security stacks into real-time, adaptive defense. Mesh operates agentlessly, without rip-and-replace, allowing enterprises to unlock the full value of their existing security investments while reducing exposure at scale. Mesh is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with operations in Tel Aviv, Israel.

For more information, visit www.mesh.security

Media inquiries: Kate Turchin | (510) 220-7777 | [email protected]

SOURCE Mesh Security