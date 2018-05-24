Mesh Ventures Opens $25 Million Second Round to Fund Acquisitions and Expand Commercialization

OAKLAND, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Ventures, a private California-based investment fund focused on the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry, is opening a second round of funding to allow it to aggressively pursue new acquisitions and accelerate commercialization of brands in its portfolio.
The company is positioned to become a leader in the legal cannabis industry, focusing on investments in the middle of the supply chain, where the most profitable opportunities can be found.
The company has already made investments in several high-profile companies, including:
- PureCon – Providing white-label supercritical and subcritical C02 extraction services for the top selling brands in the industry
- Backbone – Software developer for manufacturing and supply chain management
- Mesh Brands – Marketing company providing rapid brand development
- Gesundheit – The largest cannabis co-packer in America, with locations nationwide
- MFN Oil – First-of-its-kind, proprietary refinery for large scale cannabinoid and terpene extraction
- Grasshopper Kiosks – Automated sales technology specializing in self-service "express lanes"
- Guild Extracts - Masterfully crafted cannabis products using patent-pending techniques
- Lemonnade – Propriety cannabis genetic portfolio and high margin brand founded by celebrity artist/entrepreneur
The company is also curating one of the nation's largest and most dynamic cannabis complexes in the nation. Located in the Port of Oakland in California, the complex spans over 200,000 sq ft on 11 acres across from the Oracle Arena. The campus will become home to some of the leading and most promising companies in the cannabis industry.
Parker Berling, partner in Mesh Ventures, said the firm's investments are with "best in class" companies offering significant growth opportunities.
"Our partners and affiliates span every sector of the cannabis industry, from breeding to industrial cultivation to marque retail," he said. "However, this fund aims to focus on the middle of the market – in manufacturing, packaging, and branding – where the highest profits are made with the least volatility."
The second round of funding closes July 15, 2018 or when investment goals have been reached.
