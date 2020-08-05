Mesh7 Announces Second Generation of their Cloud-Native Application Behavior Security Solution

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh7, the leader in cloud-native application security, today announced the immediate availability of their second generation Cloud-Native Application Behavior Security solution for enterprise clients. Backed by Splunk & Juniper Networks, Mesh7 is the first company to offer an end-to-end cloud-native application security product using a unique approach of modeling application behavior that collects and correlates contextual data from APIs, host processes, user identities, public cloud data-event logs, and threat intelligence.

Fortune 100 CIO, Karl Gouverneur said, "The increased complexity of native cloud deployments creates application blind spots that lead to inefficiencies, magnify risk, and make it more difficult to manage and troubleshoot threats and compliance issues. The Mesh7 Cloud-Native Application Behavior Security solution addresses these concerns with a distinctive, effective approach that helps safeguard the stability and resiliency of today's cloud deployments."

The Mesh7 Cloud-Native Application Behavior Security solution is a SaaS-based offering that is specifically designed to address the complexity inherent in securing modern cloud-deployed applications with heterogenous and ephemeral workloads.

"The problem that inspired Mesh7 was how do you take the inherent complexity of running highly distributed cloud applications and simplify it enough so DevSecOps teams can quickly innovate and deploy new capabilities, yet do it in the safest way possible," said Amit Jain, co-founder of Mesh7. "The challenge was how do you incorporate deep layer 7 insights like, API, schema, payload and even service-level discovery, with cloud and third-party reputation telemetry in one place? The answer was to create a contextually aware, multi-telemetry AI/ML based modeling engine purpose-built for natively deployed cloud applications."

Mesh7 is highly differentiated from traditional approaches for cybersecurity by its breakthrough application behavior security architecture, including:

Auto-discovery and Mapping of services and host processes, API payload & schema, PII data flow and access to shared public cloud services and external/3rd party egress domains

of services and host processes, API payload & schema, PII data flow and access to shared public cloud services and external/3rd party egress domains Continuous Baselining, Anomaly Detection, Alerting and Mitigation of application behavioral changes, API vulnerabilities, threats and data breaches

of application behavioral changes, API vulnerabilities, threats and data breaches Deep Forensics based on intelligent data collection and correlation across network traffic, APIs, payload, PII data flows and services with contextual telemetry data from public cloud logs, and third-party threat-intelligence and reputation systems

This feature set allows Dev, Sec & Ops teams to work rapidly and in harmony from code to deployment and effectively leverage CI/CD cycles without compromising safety and privacy.

According to Ankur Ahuja, Global Head of Information Security at Fareportal / CheapOair, "The Mesh7 solution has transformed application and cloud security technology for the business needs of tomorrow by providing continuous visibility and critical context for application workloads and sensitive data monitoring. Their solution provides detailed vulnerability analysis and threat reporting in applications, which enables DevSecOps teams to take decisive actions and protect their organization from the latest cyber-attacks."

Mesh7 also provides accelerated time to value with lower total cost of ownership by seamlessly deploying via SaaS across multiple platforms, at wire-speed data processing without the need to make any changes to applications and without adding any latency.

"Mesh7's market experience taught us that most cloud deployments today require support for multiple infrastructure platforms," said Mesh7 CEO, Gary Messiana, continuing he added, "That's why we include simultaneous support for unmanaged or managed Kubernetes (such as EKS, AKS, GKE) and VM based deployments (such as Amazon EC2 and VMware vCenter)."

About Mesh7

Mesh7 offers a Cloud-Native Application Behavior Security solution for distributed and cloud-native applications by integrating deep Layer 7 insights with cloud, host and reputation data to provide the most comprehensive and proactive blind spot detection and protection solution available today.

The solution takes minutes to install, introduces zero latency, and operates at line rate speed with any environment and workload type. The solution empowers development, security, and operations leaders to address observability, security and compliance for cloud-native, API-based, and other distributed applications.

Additional Information

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.mesh7.com .

SOURCE Mesh7

Related Links

https://www.mesh7.com

