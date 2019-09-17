Meshh to Deliver Insight Into Delegate Engagement at Advertising Week New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Intelligence specialist Meshh is partnering with Advertising Week New York, to deliver insight into delegate engagement at the September event (23rd – 26th), a gathering of marketing, advertising, technology and brand professionals.

With an anticipated 98 thousand attendees visiting over 290 events and featuring 1,216 speakers, Advertising Week New York engaged Meshh to gain insight into visitor behavior at the event, identifying which speaker sessions prove the most popular and revealing how delegates use the stages, branded lounges and networking areas.

Using passive Wi-Fi analytics technology, Meshh's sensor-based methodology sends anonymous visitor behavior data to a live dashboard to measure engagement, dwell, reach and frequency at live events and experiences. The aim of this partnership is to enable Advertising Week to optimise North America's largest marketing event by enhancing the attendee and sponsor experience, while informing operational decision making.

Morgan Martin, Advertising Week New York's Director of Marketing said: "We are really excited to partner with Meshh and utilize their technology. The data we will get from them will help us provide better, more personalized live programming at all of our events across our global audiences."

Duncan McIntyre, Managing Director of North America, Meshh responded: "Using data to measure where people are and how they move around at an event is key for helping event organisers learn more about the total addressable market of attendees, the total reach and the effectiveness of different activities in physical spaces. That's why we're very excited to be partnering with Advertising Week, spending time with the industry's thought leaders and being inspired by the great speaker line-up."

Note to editors:

Meshh will also be hosting two sessions at the event:

Jake Pryszlak, Meshh's Research & Insight Manager will be moderating a panel with clients Justin Logerfo, Director, Advertising Analytics at TripAdvisor, Erik Alden, VP, Director Business Leadership at Momentum Worldwide and Nielsen's VP of Entertainment Research, Kathy Lubner.

The workshop will deliver insight into how Nielsen and Momentum are using data-driven decision making for real-world brand initiatives and how Meshh data is translated into actionable insights.

Jake will also be hosting Live Nation's VP, Product Management, Anubhav Mehrotra in a fireside chat.

Online resources

Meshh webpage https://meshh.com/

About Meshh

Meshh provides passive behavioural technology, helping event organisers, venues and brands measure visitor engagement and interaction in their spaces.

We help marketers learn more about how customers behave in real world environments, delivering actionable insight and assisting ROI measurement.

Then we help them deliver richer, more immersive experiences.

We're proud to work with market leading organisations including Verizon, US Open, World Rally Cross, Nielsen, Live Nation, Bose, Harley Davidson, CVS and Smartwater.

Media contacts

Mike Havard – Meshh

mike.havard@meshh.com

+44(0)207 861 2049

Duncan McIntrye – Meshh

duncan.mcintyre@meshh.com

SOURCE Meshh