Meshy Unveils Meshy Labs at GDC 2026 -- Breakthrough AI-Native Gameplay and $30M ARR Milestone

This marks an expansion from production to play, debuting the interactive Black Box: Infinite Arsenal, redefining AI for gaming

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meshy , a Silicon Valley 3D generative AI leader, announced at Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2026 the launch of Meshy Labs, its experimental AI incubator, alongside its first title created via the platform: Black Box: Infinite Arsenal, a groundbreaking AI-native, survivor-like game that generates gameplay logic in real time. This release comes on the heels of its latest Meshy 6 model, and the platform doubling its annual recurring revenue to $30 million in just three months at the same time it officially passed 10 millions global users. In just three years, Meshy is already cementing its position as an undisputed leader in generative AI for 3D and gaming.

The news was formally unveiled at GDC 2026 during an exclusive session with a live showcase of the new game. A playable, hands-on demo will also be available throughout the conference at Meshy's Booth #941, allowing showgoers to experience the AI-native mechanics firsthand.

Meshy has already become the industry standard for high-fidelity 3D asset generation, solving one of the biggest bottlenecks in game production. With the launch of Meshy Labs, the company is now extending AI infrastructure beyond content creation to gameplay itself.

"With Meshy Labs and Black Box: Infinite Arsenal, we're moving AI out of the background of the production pipeline and directly into the foreground of the player experience," said Ethan Hu, founder and CEO of Meshy. "We began with AI for 3D, empowering anyone at any skill level to build rich worlds without traditional bottlenecks. But if AI for 3D is transforming how we produce, then AI for Fun is the next frontier — changing not just how games are made, but how they are played and experienced. For the first time ever, we're generating gameplay that is fundamentally unique every single time you play."

Black Box: Infinite Arsenal – What the Future of Gaming Looks Like

This experimental release is no longer about visual creativity, but something gamers seek even more – real-time AI logic generation that creates endless hours of unplanned, never before seen, unique gameplay. Rather than looting pre-designed weapons or selecting from fixed presets, players use text prompts to imagine and manifest their own arsenals. Through real-time AI synthesis, a Designer Agent assembles atomic mechanics (such as trajectories, physics interactions, elemental effects, and damage parameters) and emergent logic actively into playable and distinct experiences.

Game highlights include:

Limitless Agency : No fixed weapon database or hardcoded builds. Players define their own combat style through self-created prompts.

: No fixed weapon database or hardcoded builds. Players define their own combat style through self-created prompts. Emergent Logic : AI recombines core mechanics in real time based on player intent and tactics, formulating a new way to play every time.

: AI recombines core mechanics in real time based on player intent and tactics, formulating a new way to play every time. Deep Personalization: Every run is entirely unique, eliminating static metas and content exhaustion.

Traditional games inevitably run into content fatigue and rigid, solved metas. Black Box addresses this industry-wide challenge by using AI to generate rules and interactions dynamically, creating a system that continuously adapts and expands based purely on player imagination. Players transition from passive consumers of prebuilt content into active co-creators of the game's mechanics – unlocking effectively infinite replayability in a way the gaming community has never seen before.

This approach reflects a broader industry shift toward fully AI-native experiences. As generative AI has already transformed production workflows, the next frontier is deeper, more adaptive gameplay. Meshy Labs exists to explore that frontier, with Black Box serving as a playable proof-of-concept for what's possible when AI becomes a real-time designer, not just a production tool.

The launch marks Meshy's continuing evolution from a category-defining 3D creation platform into a full-stack gaming powerhouse. Additional details about Meshy Labs and future experimental titles will be shared later this year.

About Meshy

Meshy is the leading 3D generative AI company enabling anyone to turn text or images into high-quality 3D models in minutes, with unmatched speed, accessibility and creative freedom for both professionals and hobbyists. Backed by leading global investors, Meshy serves more than 10 million users at the individual and enterprise scale, generating more than 100 million models to date. Meshy is led by founder and CEO Ethan Hu, an MIT-trained Ph.D. known for creating the Taichi GPU programming language. The company is on a mission to transform the content creation process for a more accessible future.

Learn more at Meshy.ai

SOURCE Meshy