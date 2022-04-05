MESI joins forces with WEDA medical management software provider for early disease detection in France

Some of the biggest healthcare challenges today are the use of separate diagnostic equipment and incompatible medical software solutions. WEDA, a leader in medical management software in France with over 15,000 users, and MESI, Ltd., an innovator in digital diagnostics, interconnected their systems to change that in French healthcare.

MESI mTABLET offers diverse diagnostics like ECG, spirometry, oximetry, blood pressure, ABI and TBI on one device. For example, its MESI mTABLET ABI helps detect Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). This cardiovascular condition has a high mortality rate, but 70% of patients are without symptoms. MESI's innovation shortens the measurement of the Arm-Brachial Index (ABI, an indicator of PAD) to 1 minute. This could make an important difference because PAD is estimated to affect over 2 million in France.

To make a diagnostic measurement, the health professional clicks on the appropriate icon on their WEDA software. An inquiry is instantly sent to the MESI mTABLET, the measurement is performed and the measurement report is automatically available in the WEDA patient record.

"Easy integration with digital solutions like WEDA, used in national health systems, is one of the main aims of MESI products. This is what healthcare digitalisation is all about: early disease discovery and reduced administrative workload," says Jakob Šušterič, CEO of MESI, Ltd.

About the company:

MESI, Ltd. is an innovative European company that develops and produces medical devices for diagnostic purposes. It focuses on digitalising medical assessment to simplify diagnostics and help discover diseases early. One of their solutions is the MESI mTABLET – a system combining 1-minute smart wireless ABI, a flexible pulse oximeter, fully digital ECG, wireless TBI, a blood pressure monitor for immediate readings, and a spirometer with real-time animated flow-volume curve.

