MESI, Ltd., a company providing predictive assessment devices to healthcare professionals, has opened new offices in Germany, France and the United Kingdom in the first half of 2021

"We want to help clinicians provide better medical assessment in less time by bringing the benefits of digital and connected diagnostic devices to every single practice around the world," said Jakob Šušterič, co-founder and CEO of the company. "The new offices will support our customers to utilize the advantages of the unique concept of medical diagnostics provided by MESI mTABLET. Clinicians will receive first-class training, support and service."

The German office is lead by Dr Sebastian Winkler, who has, before joining MESI, founded and lead the German marketplace Medizintechnikmarkt.de. Sandrine Millasseau, managing director of MESI France, has been working with MESI for the last five years and will continue delivering digital innovation to French healthcare. The newest team member leading MESI UK is Martin Marsh. With his extensive experience in the medical device industry, he will be further expanding MESI presence in one of the company's most important markets.

The medical industry has recently undergone a major shift towards digitalization. MESI has been at the forefront of medical device innovation since its establishment in 2010 by launching the 1-minute Ankle-Brachial Index measuring device used for early detection of Peripheral Arterial Disease. In 2017, MESI expanded the portfolio with the MESI mTABLET, a comprehensive system of diagnostic modules, patient records and medical apps.

About the company:

MESI, Ltd. is an innovation-driven company focused on simplifying diagnostics, providing clinicians with predictive medical assessment, helping them discover diseases in the early stages and ensure all patients receive successful treatment. Our solutions fit into all medical environments, from individual practices to hospitals and home care. With strong in-house research & development and a certified production facility, we are a trustworthy provider of digital and connected diagnostic devices.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518977/MESI_About_us_video.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1470860/MESI_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Manca Uršič Rosas

+386-51-656-292

[email protected]

SOURCE MESI