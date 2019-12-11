Mesilla Valley Transportation Chooses Velociti to Provide Technology Deployment and Support Services with VeloCare

"We have used Velociti for deployments and upgrades on things like tire pressure monitoring and trailer tracking systems for years and we know we can count on them," said Royal Jones, president and CEO of Mesilla Valley Transportation. "With VeloCare they will be monitoring a number of systems and technologies on our tractors and trailers and will quickly send someone to repair them if needed anywhere in the country."

Mandatory regulatory compliance along with rapidly growing dependence on critical on-board technologies means system failures are no longer a "fix it when you can" situation. Yet at the same time, technology repairs and maintenance carry significant financial and human resource costs. VeloCare will ensure technology maintenance and management is guaranteed and costs are predictable.

VeloCare is offered as a turnkey, flat monthly-based subscription for fleet and facility technologies that includes:

Program and Project Management

Proactive System Health Monitoring

System Troubleshooting via a Tech Support Call Center

On-Site Hardware Repair/Replacement

Inventory Management, RMA Processing, Shipping, Staging

"Leading fleets understand the sooner you get your new technology purchases deployed the sooner you start to realize your ROI," said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti. "However, the idea that you must maintain those technologies as vigorously as you maintain your vehicles is still in the early stages of understanding. It takes true forward-thinking carriers like MVT to make the connection that rapid deployment combined with proactive maintenance is a very important factor in technology adoption."

About Mesilla Valley Transportation

Mesilla Valley Transportation, based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is a dry freight carrier specializing in time sensitive service between manufacturing centers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The company fields a fleet of more than 1,500 trucks and 5,000 trailers. For more information, visit www.m-v-t.com.

About Velociti Inc.

Velociti is a global provider of technology deployment services, specializing in the installation and service of a broad range of transportation and networking technology products. Velociti's experience allows enterprise level technology consumers to maximize ROI as a result of leveraging expert, rapid deployment. Velociti clients include many Fortune 500 companies from a wide variety of market segments including transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, food service and public venues. For more information visit www.velociti.com or call toll free (855)-233-7210.

SOURCE Velociti Inc.

