College Finance Company, a subsidiary of Candidly, has been acquired by NerdWallet, Inc.

College Finance Company operates a private student loan marketplace that connects borrowers with loan offers from major lenders.

Mesirow acted as the exclusive financial advisor on this transaction, highlighting the firm's continued success in the Technology & Services sector.



CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Candidly on the sale of its subsidiary, College Finance Company LLC ("College Finance"), to NerdWallet, Inc.

Mesirow Advises Candidly on the Sale of its Subsidiary, College Finance Company | Bob Lockwood, Managing Director at Mesirow Investment Banking

Founded in 2020 and based in Marblehead, Massachusetts, College Finance is the leading marketplace to connect borrowers with private student loan offers from major lenders. The Company utilizes its proprietary technology platform via direct to consumer and affiliate marketing strategies to match borrowers with lenders. College Finance leverages its long-term, proprietary relationships with major lenders to provide borrowers with access to clear and relevant data, and drive growth in the private student loan market.

"We were pleased to advise Candidly on this transaction, which represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the College Finance platform," said Bob Lockwood, Managing Director at Mesirow Investment Banking. "I have had the opportunity to work with the executive team at College Finance across multiple transactions, tracking their entrepreneurial successes over many years."

"This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for College Finance and a meaningful step forward in advancing our mission to simplify the college funding journey for families," said Kevin Walker, President & Co-Founder of College Finance. "With Mesirow's guidance throughout the process, we found a partner that shares our long-term vision and commitment to innovation in education finance."

"Candidly customers and partners will continue to have full, uninterrupted access to the College Finance marketplace and everything it offers," said Laurel Taylor, Founder and CEO of Candidly. "For Candidly, this sale is an accelerant — sharpening our focus on the multi-agentic AI platform that we believe will define how personalized financial guidance is delivered at scale."

The sale of College Finance marks another successful Technology & Services transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. In recent years, the firm has completed more than 350 transactions across its verticals. With deep sector expertise, long-standing client relationships, and a commitment to delivering tailored solutions, Mesirow continues to build a proven track record of highly successful transactions.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About College Finance

College Finance is dedicated to helping students, parents, and graduates make informed choices about financing higher education by providing an unrivaled platform connecting borrowers and lenders in the private student loan market. The Company provides borrowers with access to clear, accurate, and relevant data to make smarter decisions that reduce borrowing costs and maximize the long-term value of their education investment. To learn more, please visit www.collegefinance.com.

About Candidly

Candidly is the category leading, AI-native technology platform providing holistic financial guidance for employers, financial institutions, and workplace service providers. Founded in 2016, the company's mission is to help hardworking Americans move beyond debt, into wellness and ultimately wealth through comprehensive, holistic, and personalized digital experiences. Through partnerships with leading employers, workplace service providers, and financial institutions, Candidly is positioned to serve 1 in 2 U.S. workers. To learn more, please visit www.getcandidly.com.

