Mesirow Advises Crownhill Packaging on its Sale to SupplyOne, a Wellspring Capital Management Portfolio Company

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Crownhill Packaging ("Crownhill" or the "Company") on its sale to SupplyOne, a Wellspring Capital Management portfolio company.

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Crownhill Packaging ("Crownhill" or the "Company") on its sale to SupplyOne, a Wellspring Capital Management portfolio company.

Founded in 1986 and based in Toronto, Ontario, Crownhill Packaging is among the largest full-service packaging suppliers in North America. Crownhill offers a comprehensive portfolio of packaging products as well as value-added services, including custom packaging, fabrication and assembly, logistics and distribution to help its customers streamline their operations, reduce costs and improve customer service.

"We are proud to have represented Crownhill Packaging in this transaction," said Rick Weil, Managing Director of Mesirow Investment Banking. "There was strong buyer interest in the business given its unique and highly effective business model and performance. For the last 35 years, Crownhill has built an outstanding marketplace reputation, and this partnership with SupplyOne positions the combined entity for exciting growth."

Rodney Taylor, Vice President of Crownhill Packaging, said, "Mesirow was a trusted, insightful advisor to Crownhill and the team expertly guided us through the sale process. From beginning to end, Mesirow managed a highly competitive process which ultimately led to a fantastic outcome for Crownhill and a partner who supports the management team's vision for the Company."

"Mesirow's industry knowledge and relationships were instrumental in identifying SupplyOne as the ideal partner to support our continued expansion and innovation in this rapidly growing market," said Ken Wong, Vice President of Crownhill Packaging. "We're enthusiastic about expanding our customer and vendor relationships, diversifying our product offerings, and pursuing further growth through acquisitions in Canada."

Melanie Yermack, Managing Director of Mesirow Investment Banking, added, "The leadership team at Crownhill has created a truly unique platform that will expand SupplyOne's reach into the Canadian market. We look forward to following the continued success of Crownhill in its partnership with SupplyOne."

"We highly value our relationship with Crownhill and believe that SupplyOne will enhance the Company's value proposition and market position," said Chris Yike, Director of Mesirow Investment Banking.

The sale of Crownhill Packaging represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. Mesirow is one of the most active advisors in the packaging sector, having completed over 200 packaging transactions in recent years. Committed to leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise across industry groups and nurturing deep longstanding relationships, Mesirow has a proven track record of completing highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of its clients.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

About Crownhill Packaging

As one of the largest full-service packaging suppliers in North America, Crownhill packaging is renowned for its commitment to providing businesses with high-quality and reliable packaging products and supplies. Crownhill offer all-inclusive services from customer packaging services to logistics and distribution to help streamline your supply chain, reduce costs, and improve customer service. For more information, visit www.crownhillpackaging.com.

About SupplyOne

SupplyOne is the largest independent supplier of corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S. It provides mid-sized manufacturers, food processors, medical and e-commerce companies industry-leading packaging programs, products, and supply chain solutions from a single point of contact to unlock efficiency and direct cost savings. Since its founding in 1998, SupplyOne has become the acquirer of choice for privately held specialty corrugated packaging manufacturers and value-added packaging distributors. SupplyOne is a portfolio company of Wellspring Capital Management. For more information, visit www.supplyone.com.

