Grand Appliance is a fourth-generation family-owned business with a long history of customer service, operational expertise and strong supplier relationships.

Mesirow acted as the exclusive financial advisor on this transaction, highlighting the firm's continued success in the distribution and supply chain sector.

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Grand Appliance ("Grand" or the "Company") on its sale to R&B Wholesale Distributors, a portfolio company of Platinum Equity.

Mesirow Advises Grand Appliance on its Sale to R&B Wholesale Distributors, a Portfolio Company of Platinum Equity | L to R: Rocky Pontikes, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Mesirow Investment Banking; Paul Mariani, Managing Director of Mesirow Investment Banking; and Christopher Yike, Director of Mesirow Investment Banking

Founded in 1930, Grand Appliance is a fourth-generation family-owned business with a long history of customer service, operational expertise and strong supplier relationships. With more than 90 years of history, Grand Appliance has grown into one of the largest independent appliance retailers in the Midwest. The Company operates 31 retail locations and five distribution centers across Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa, serving consumers, builders, contractors and online customers through its retail, distribution and e-commerce channels.

Rocky Pontikes, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Mesirow Investment Banking, said, "Grand Appliance has established itself as one of the Midwest's premier appliance retailers and distributors through decades of exceptional customer service and strong brand relationships. We are proud to have advised the Grand team on this important transaction and look forward to the continued growth opportunities this partnership with R&B Wholesale Distributors creates."

"Grand Appliance has built its reputation over nearly a century by fostering strong vendor relationships, investing in great people and delivering exceptional value to its customers. This partnership creates new opportunities for our employees, customers and partners while preserving the values and culture that have defined Grand Appliance for generations," said Anish Gauri, CEO of Grand Appliance.

"Grand's success is rooted in its exceptional customer relationships, strong operating platform and ability to adapt and grow across changing market environments," said Paul Mariani, Managing Director of Mesirow Investment Banking. "We are confident that R&B Wholesale Distributors is well-positioned to build on that foundation and support the Company's continued growth in the years ahead."

The sale of Grand Appliance marks another successful distribution and supply chain transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. In recent years, the firm has completed more than 350 transactions across its verticals. With deep industry expertise, long-standing client relationships, and a commitment to delivering tailored solutions, Mesirow continues to build a proven track record of highly successful transactions.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About Grand Appliance

Grand Appliance is a leading Midwest retailer and distributor of home appliances and consumer electronics. Established in 1930, the fourth-generation business operates 31 locations across WI, IL, IN, and IA. Following a strategic investment from Platinum Equity, Grand partners with R&B Wholesale Distributors to form a premier national distribution platform. Learn more at www.grandappliance.com.

About R&B Wholesale Distributors

Founded in 1968, R&B Wholesale Distributors is a leading home appliance distributor in California, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. The company carries over 50 brands of appliances with an emphasis on kitchen and laundry products, including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and washer and dryers. R&B sells primarily through the dealer, builder and property management channels and serves the multi-family, single-family and light commercial end markets.

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Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any Mesirow investment vehicle(s). Mesirow Financial, Inc. is not affiliated with Grand Appliance, R&B Wholesale Distributors, or Platinum Equity. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. | Investment Banking services offered through Mesirow Financial, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

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