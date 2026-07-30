Two independent first-time sponsors repaid their inaugural bridge equity investments ahead of schedule, with one now under LOI for its next acquisition.

Mesirow continues to demonstrate its value as a trusted capital partner in the DST space.

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, a diversified financial services firm, today announced that its DST Bridge Equity platform (Mesirow DST Bridge Equity or "MRBE") has successfully closed a new bridge equity investment with a repeat borrower — the latest in a growing pattern of sponsors returning to Mesirow for follow-on capital after a strong first experience.

Mesirow DST Bridge Equity Extends Track Record of Sponsor Success with Repeat Borrower Funding | Daniel Nyhan, Managing Director and Co-Head of Mesirow DST Bridge Equity

The new funding comes on the heels of two notable outcomes from the platform's existing portfolio — both involving sponsors who were executing their very first DST offering. In the first, a first-time sponsor repaid its Mesirow bridge equity investment faster than originally anticipated, a result that speaks to the strength of the underlying real estate and the discipline Mesirow brings to structuring, underwriting, and supporting sponsors through their initial offering. In a second, unrelated transaction, another first-time sponsor likewise repaid its inaugural bridge equity investment ahead of schedule and is now under letter of intent to acquire its next property, again utilizing Mesirow's DST Bridge Equity platform to bridge the acquisition ahead of a DST syndication.

"These outcomes are precisely why sponsors return to us," said Daniel Nyhan, Managing Director and Co-Head of Mesirow DST Bridge Equity. "Whether it is a sponsor's inaugural DST offering or their fifth, our approach to capital deployment is consistent: deliver well-structured bridge capital with the certainty and institutional depth to execute — from acquisition through full DST syndication. Ultimately, we approach every sponsor relationship as a genuine partnership — repeat engagements are simply the most direct affirmation of that commitment."

A Platform Built for Repeat Business

Mesirow DST Bridge Equity provides sponsors with the short-term bridge capital needed to acquire and warehouse real estate ahead of syndicating a Delaware Statutory Trust offering to accredited investors. For sponsors — particularly those newer to the DST space — the platform offers more than bridge capital: it provides a genuine partnership and, where appropriate, an advisory relationship grounded in institutional real estate underwriting capabilities that help sponsors navigate the structuring and execution complexities of their first DST offering.

Mesirow has supported sponsors across a range of high-quality domestic commercial real estate properties well suited to DST investors, with a growing base of repeat relationships that Mesirow views as the clearest evidence of the platform's value proposition.

A Message to Sponsors Considering the DST Space

For commercial real estate sponsors evaluating whether to enter the DST market, or those who have found existing bridge capital relationships unreliable or difficult, Mesirow's track record offers a data point worth considering: sponsors who use the platform once tend to come back. Combined with the team's broader real estate and structured capital capabilities, the DST Bridge Equity platform gives sponsors access not just to capital, but to a partner with deep institutional experience in structuring and execution.

Sponsors interested in learning more about Mesirow's DST Bridge Equity platform can contact Artie Collins at [email protected].

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

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Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2026, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

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