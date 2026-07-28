Myers brings extensive governance, financial services and leadership experience from her career in global law, public company boards and philanthropy.

She will serve as Mesirow's second independent external director, following the July 2021 appointment of Larry D. Richman and further advancing the firm's ongoing Board and governance evolution.

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the appointment of Linda K. Myers to its Board of Directors. Myers becomes the firm's second independent external director, reflecting Mesirow's continued evolution of its Board and governance structure, and joins an experienced Board that guides the firm's long-term strategy, governance and growth.

Mesirow Appoints Linda K. Myers to Firm’s Board of Directors | L to R: Linda K. Myers and Richard S. Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of Mesirow

"Linda brings a rare combination of governance expertise, financial sophistication and strategic leadership earned over a distinguished career advising and overseeing complex organizations," said Richard S. Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of Mesirow. "Her extensive experience serving on public and private company boards, deep understanding of risk oversight and capital allocation, and long-standing commitment to leadership and community engagement will add valuable perspective to our Board. We are pleased to welcome Linda to Mesirow. Her appointment further strengthens our Board as we position the firm for its next phase of growth."

"I have long admired Mesirow as an independent, entrepreneurial firm with a strong culture and deep roots in Chicago," said Linda K. Myers, Director, Mesirow. "The firm's employee ownership model, culture of entrepreneurship and commitment to long-term client relationships make it truly distinctive. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to support Mesirow's continued growth and strategic priorities."

Linda K. Myers profile

Until her retirement from law practice in 2022, Myers was a corporate partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where she spent more than 30 years and served on the firm's Global Executive Management Committee for over a decade. One of the original members of Kirkland's Debt Finance Practice Group, she advised major public and private companies, private equity firms and lending institutions on complex financing, restructuring and strategic transactions.

During her tenure on Kirkland's Global Executive Management Committee, Myers helped oversee governance, compensation, financial management and operational policy as the firm expanded its global footprint and significantly increased revenue and headcount. She was also deeply involved in advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives, including establishing the firm's Diversity Integration Task Force and serving as a founding member of its Women's Leadership Initiative.

Today, Myers serves on the boards of Gibraltar Industries, LCI Industries, Marex Group plc and Eurowag, where she holds leadership roles across governance, audit, risk, remuneration, sustainability and capital allocation committees. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Corporate Directors and also serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the National Philanthropic Trust.

A long-time Chicago resident, Myers is actively engaged in the city's civic and cultural institutions, including service with the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. She earned her Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

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About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

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