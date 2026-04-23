Rick Weil (Managing Director, Co-Head of Packaging) and Chris Yike (Director) served as transaction leads.

Mesirow acted as the exclusive financial advisor on this transaction, highlighting the firm's continued success in the packaging sector.

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Gravis ("Gravis" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of New Water Capital, L.P. ("New Water Capital") on the acquisition of Western Packaging Solutions.

Mesirow Advises Gravis, a Portfolio Company of New Water Capital, L.P. on the Acquisition of Western Packaging Solutions | L to R: Rick Weil (Managing Director, Co-Head of Packaging) and Chris Yike (Director) served as transaction leads

Gravis is a leading provider of bulk transportation packaging solutions in North America, offering products such as flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs), bulk liners, pallets and other engineered packaging materials. The Company serves a wide range of end markets including food, agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods.

"Western Packaging Solutions is a highly respected provider of flexible and bulk packaging solutions with deep customer relationships and a strong reputation," said Vishal Rao, Chief Executive Officer of Gravis. "This acquisition represents an important step in strengthening our position as North America's leading provider of bulk transportation packaging by meaningfully expanding our Canadian footprint."

Matt Carlos, Principal at New Water Capital, said, "Western Packaging Solutions enhances Gravis's ability to better serve customers through expanded product offerings, broader geographic reach and continued delivery of high‑quality, responsive packaging solutions."

Rick Weil, Managing Director and Co-Head of Packaging at Mesirow Investment Banking, said, "We value the strong ongoing relationship to represent Gravis in this acquisition. Western Packaging Solutions is a strong strategic addition to the platform. This acquisition further supports Gravis's continued growth and ability to deliver enhanced solutions to customers across the bulk packaging market."

The acquisition of Western Packaging Solutions by Gravis represents another successful packaging transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. Mesirow is one of the most active advisors in the packaging industry, having completed more than 225 transactions in the last 25 years. By leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise across industry groups and nurturing deep, longstanding relationships, Mesirow has amassed a proven track record of highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of its clients.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About Gravis

Gravis North America's largest provider of engineered bulk transportation packaging solutions. Gravis partners with customers to design and supply optimal bulk packaging solutions for the food & beverage, agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceutical and materials industries. Gravis offers a comprehensive portfolio of dry bulk transportation packaging products including Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs), Bulk Liners, Bulk Container Liners, Industrial Bags, Pallet liners, non-wood pallets and stretch films.

About New Water Capital L.P.

New Water Capital L.P. is a private equity firm focused on lower-middle market B2B contract manufacturing and distribution companies with revenues of $30 million to $300 million. New Water Capital's collaborative transaction and operating model is built specifically to support companies in transition, building on their unique cultures and strengths. For more information, please visit www.newwatercap.com

About Western Packaging Solutions

Western Packaging Solutions, headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, is a full-service distributor of flexible and bulk packaging products. The company provides standard and custom packaging solutions—including FIBCs, container liners, woven polypropylene products, industrial bags, and related services—serving customers across a wide range of end markets with integrated logistics, supply chain, and inventory management support. For more information, please visit www.wstsupplychain.com

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Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any Mesirow investment vehicle(s). Mesirow Financial, Inc. is not affiliated with Gravis, New Water Capital, Western Packaging Solutions or their affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. | Investment Banking services offered through Mesirow Financial, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC.

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