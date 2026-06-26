StrategIQ Commerce is a market-leading provider of real-time data and visibility solutions for supply chain management, focusing on auditing, customized KPI reporting, and predictive analytics for blue chip enterprise customers within the freight and parcel industry segment.

Mesirow acted as the exclusive financial advisor on this transaction, highlighting the firm's continued success in the technology & services sector.

CHICAGO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to StrategIQ Commerce ("StrategIQ" or the "Company") on its sale to Loop Payments, Inc. ("Loop" or the "Acquiror"). The sale was completed in October 2025 leading up to Loop's recently announced Series C capital raise of $95 million (click this link to view Loop's press release).

Mesirow Advises StrategIQ Commerce on its Sale to Loop | Shane McDaniel, Managing Director of Mesirow Investment Banking

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, StrategIQ Commerce is a market-leading provider of real-time data and visibility solutions within the freight and parcel industry segment. The Company's tech-enabled supply chain management platform and related SaaS solutions offer auditing, KPI reporting, carrier and vendor monitoring, network visibility, predictive analytics, and order tracking features.

"StrategIQ has built an impressive SaaS visibility solution that aligns seamlessly with Loop's vision for AI-enabled supply chain optimization," said Shane McDaniel, Managing Director of Mesirow Investment Banking. "We are pleased to have advised the StrategIQ team on this transaction and look forward to seeing the continued success of the combined business."

Jonathan Shaver, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of StrategIQ Commerce, said, "We greatly appreciate the strategic guidance and execution provided by Mesirow. The combination of StrategIQ and Loop creates significant opportunities to advance the combined platform's AI-native solutions across the entire freight and parcel shipment ecosystem."

The sale of StrategIQ Commerce marks another successful technology & services transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. In recent years, the firm has completed more than 350 transactions across its verticals. With deep industry expertise, long-standing client relationships, and a commitment to delivering tailored solutions, Mesirow continues to build a proven track record of highly successful transactions.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About StrategIQ Commerce

StrategIQ Commerce specializes in providing real-time data solutions for supply chain management, focusing on auditing, customized KPI reporting, and predictive analytics. The Company's services include transportation expense management, order intelligence, and supply chain optimization, catering to enterprise customers looking to enhance their shipping and order processes. StrategIQ has long-term relationships with major well-known retailers and online brands. The Company aims to support customer service teams with real-time visibility and performance metrics, ensuring superior customer experiences. StrategIQ Commerce is an ideal fit for data-driven organizations seeking to optimize their logistics and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.strategiqcommerce.com.

About Loop

Loop is an AI-native transportation spend management platform on a mission to unlock profit trapped in the supply chain. Loop centralizes freight, parcel, and financial data to automate decisions, uncover insights, and streamline billing for shippers and logistics teams. By connecting fragmented transportation data, Loop helps organizations reduce costs, improve transparency, and optimize performance across their supply chain. Learn more at www.loop.com.

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Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any Mesirow investment vehicle(s). Mesirow Financial, Inc. is not affiliated with StrategIQ Commerce, Loop or their affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. © 2025. All rights reserved. Securities offered through Mesirow Financial, Inc. member FINRA, SIPC.

2022 Crain's Best Places to Work (Received August 2022 reflective of previous 12 months – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent workplace excellence research firm, conducted a two-part survey. Part, one consisted of an employer questionnaire, used to collect information about benefits, policies, practices, and other general information. Part two was a confidential 77-question employee survey used to evaluate local employee's workplace experience and culture. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm's future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mesirow is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mesirow by any of its clients.

2023 Barron's Top RIAs (Received September 2023 for the year 2022 – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). In order to be considered for the Barron's 2023 Top RIA Firms list, applicants were required to complete a 145-question survey, with the firm's ADV informing the majority of responses. Firms were also required to meet a number of other specified requirements to be eligible for inclusion. Firms were ranked based on various qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory records of the advisors and firms, technology spending, staff diversity, organic and M&A growth, client segmentation as well as succession planning.

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