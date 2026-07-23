The Skin Center is a leading medical spa and cosmetic surgery practice that provides a wide range of aesthetic treatments, including neurotoxins, dermal fillers, laser skin resurfacing, laser hair removal and cosmetic surgery procedures.

Mesirow acted as the exclusive financial advisor on this transaction, highlighting the firm's continued success in the Healthcare sector.



CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to The Skin Center (the "Company"), a portfolio company of Footbridge Partners and ALZA Capital Partners, on its sale to a leading middle market healthcare private equity fund.

Mesirow Advises The Skin Center, a Portfolio Company of Footbridge Partners and ALZA Capital Partners, on its Sale | John Calcagnini, Managing Director at Mesirow Investment Banking, Led the Deal Team

The Skin Center founders Jerry and Dominic Brandy pioneered the med spa industry in 1981 and have built a powerful brand and reputation for clinically driven quality outcomes and patient satisfaction. Today, the Company operates 14 locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan and is a leading medical spa and cosmetic surgery practice that provides a wide range of aesthetic treatments, including neurotoxins, dermal fillers, laser skin resurfacing, laser hair removal and cosmetic surgery procedures.

John Calcagnini, Managing Director at Mesirow Investment Banking, who led the deal team, said, "The Skin Center has established itself as a premier med spa brand by offering an attractive menu of services and hiring and retaining leading providers with a patient first philosophy. The clinical evidence focused care team has been highly innovative in developing patient centric treatments that deliver optimal outcomes. We are pleased to have advised The Skin Center throughout this process and believe that with its recapitalization it is well positioned to accelerate the company's continued growth and success with an abundance of future opportunities for de novo openings, M&A and the potential to expand marketing and sales of medical aesthetics and wellness services. We also see opportunity to expand the medical assistant model and optimize the digital marketing strategy."

"The success of The Skin Center is driven by our talented team of providers and support staff who work every day to deliver high-quality care to our patients. We are proud of all that we have accomplished alongside Footbridge Partners and appreciate their partnership in helping us achieve our strategic objectives. We are excited to begin this next chapter and continue building upon our strong foundation," said Eric Warden, CEO of The Skin Center.

David Rosner, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Footbridge Partners, said, "The Skin Center's growth and success are a testament to the strength of its management team, providers and employees. We are grateful for the opportunity to have partnered with the company and supported its continued expansion. We also appreciate Mesirow's dedication, sector expertise and commitment throughout the process, which were instrumental in delivering an excellent result."

The sale of The Skin Center marks another successful Healthcare and Med Spa transaction completed by the Mesirow Healthcare Investment Banking Deal Team. See our recent Med Spa Industry Report here.

Honigman LLP served as legal counsel to The Skin Center.

In recent years, the firm has completed more than 350 transactions across its verticals. With deep sector expertise, long-standing client relationships, and a commitment to delivering tailored solutions, Mesirow continues to build a proven track record of highly successful transactions.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About The Skin Center

The Skin Center was founded over 45 years ago in Pittsburgh, PA, under the direction of board-certified cosmetic surgeon Dominic Brandy, MD. Since its founding, The Skin Center has performed more than 500,000 treatments in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. As a nationally recognized medical spa, The Skin Center has frequently been named as a "Top Ten" Botox provider by Allergan Inc., the maker of Botox Cosmetic, for more than a decade. Learn more about The Skin Center at www.theskincentermd.com.

About Footbridge Partners

Founded in 2012, Footbridge Partners is a private equity firm specializing in entrepreneurship through acquisition (ETA). The firm partners with talented entrepreneurs — through both search funds and committed capital vehicles — to acquire and grow market-leading businesses over the long term. Footbridge focuses on stable, owner-operated companies with $1.5 to $7.0 million in EBITDA across industries with durable recurring revenue services, providing not only capital but long-term operational partnership to help businesses and their people thrive. For more information, please visit www.footbridgepartners.com.

About ALZA Capital Partners

ALZA Capital Partners is a private equity firm that partners with exceptional teams and operators to acquire, build, and grow enduring businesses. With a long-term and hands-on approach, ALZA supports management teams with capital, governance, and strategic resources to create lasting value. Founded in 2018, the firm invests globally with a focus on the United States, Europe, and Latin America, and its portfolio spans more than 80 operating companies across over 10 industries. For more information, visit www.alzacp.com.

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Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any Mesirow investment vehicle(s). Mesirow Financial, Inc. is not affiliated with The Skin Center, Footbridge Partners, or ALZA Capital Partners. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. | Investment Banking services offered through Mesirow Financial, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

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