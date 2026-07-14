Recognition honors advisors who demonstrate excellence in client service, industry education, mentorship and community engagement.

Award reflects Mesirow Wealth Management's continued focus on comprehensive planning, long-term client relationships and advisor excellence.

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that Mesirow Wealth Advisor Brian J. Lorber, CFP®, has been named Advisor of the Year (Regional – Midwest) at the 2026 InvestmentNews Awards.1 These awards recognize leaders, teams and organizations who demonstrate the highest standards in the Wealth Management industry.

Mesirow Wealth Advisor Brian Lorber Recognized by InvestmentNews as Advisor of the Year (Regional - Midwest)

According to InvestmentNews, the awards recognize professionals and firms who are "redefining the future of wealth management through innovation, integrity and impact." Brian's recognition as Advisor of the Year (Regional – Midwest) follows an independent nomination and judging process that evaluates excellence in client service, investment guidance, leadership, mentorship and community engagement.

"Brian's recognition by InvestmentNews is a meaningful testament to the depth of his client relationships," said Brian D. Price, CEO of Mesirow Wealth Management. "He exemplifies the values that define Mesirow Wealth Management and we are proud to congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

Brian Lorber joined Mesirow in 2010 and has 16 years of experience in the investment industry, specializing in portfolio design and planning. He and his team have built long standing client relationships, in many cases serving four generations of families. Brian has been previously recognized by Forbes | SHOOK as a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in 2025 and 2026, and was previously named a 2024 Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor.

"I am honored to be named InvestmentNews Advisor of the Year for the Midwest region," said Brian Lorber. "This recognition reinforces the trust clients place in our team and the collaborative approach we bring to helping our clients through every phase of life. I am grateful to our clients, my colleagues and the broader Wealth Management team for their partnership and support."

As a Barron's Top 100 RIA firm, Mesirow Wealth Management offers a differentiated approach that places equal emphasis on customized, comprehensive wealth plans that evolve along with clients' lives and expert investment selection in all markets, including access to traditional stock and bond opportunities as well as alternative investments. Mesirow Wealth Management has $14.0B in assets under management / assets under advisement2 as of March 31, 2026. Learn more at Mesirow.com/wealth.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

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Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2026, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures:mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

InvestmentNews Advisor of the Year (Received June 2026) | Judges review nominations open to all wealth management professionals and organizations across the US. Following review of the nominations and additional research, excellence awardees are selected in each category and a winner is selected by judges reviewing additional criteria. No fees were paid by Mesirow in exchange for inclusion on this list. For complete methodology, visit https://investmentnewsawards.com/process. Assets under management is as of 3.31.2026 and Assets under advisement is as of 12.31.2025. Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets.

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.