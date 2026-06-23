Harloff is a leading manufacturer and marketer of clinical storage cabinets, procedure carts and medication storage products serving healthcare institutions, including hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, pharmacies and other medical facilities.

Mesirow acted as the Lead Sell-Side Advisor on this transaction, highlighting the firm's continued success in the Healthcare sector.

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced it acted as lead financial advisor to The Winsford Company on its sale to Capsa Healthcare, a global leader in pharmacy automation, point-of-care technology, and clinical supply solutions.

Founded in 1951 and later acquired by The Winsford Company, Harloff is a Colorado Springs, CO based market-leading manufacturer and marketer of clinical storage cabinets, procedure carts and medication storage products serving healthcare institutions.

Mesirow Advises The Winsford Company On Its Sale Of Harloff Manufacturing To Capsa Healthcare | John Calcagnini, Managing Director at Mesirow Investment Banking, led the deal team

John Calcagnini, Managing Director at Mesirow Investment Banking, who led the deal team, said, "We found the right home for Harloff given Capsa's market leadership in clinical workflow and pharmacy automation systems. Harloff is a strong complement to their platform, expanding Capsa's offering of clinical storage, mobility and point-of-care solutions while creating meaningful cross-selling opportunities that we believe will drive future growth. It was a pleasure to work with the Sweetland family and President Colin Vigdal on this transaction, and we congratulate them on the success they have achieved in building the Harloff business."

Tim Sweetland, President of Winsford II (parent of The Winsford Company LLC), commented, "The Mesirow team ran a fantastic process that identified all the right buyers, and they always had our best interests in mind and negotiated very effectively on our behalf. Mesirow did a great job representing us and was also a fun group to work with."

Tim also provided his views on the Capsa transaction, saying, "The combination of Harloff and Capsa brings together highly complementary products and capabilities that will better serve healthcare providers across a variety of care settings. We believe the strategic fit is compelling and creates a strong foundation for continued growth and innovation."

The sale of Harloff marks another successful Healthcare transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. In recent years, the firm has completed more than 350 transactions across its verticals. With deep sector expertise, long-standing client relationships, and a commitment to delivering tailored solutions, Mesirow continues to build a proven track record of highly successful transactions.

Mesirow served as the Lead Sell-Side Advisor. Stout Capital served as Co-Advisor.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About The Harloff Company

Founded in 1951, The Harloff Company entered healthcare in 1987 and has since become a trusted manufacturer of clinical storage cabinets, procedure carts, and medication storage products serving care providers nationwide. Learn more at www.harloff.com.

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering innovative pharmacy automation, point-of-care technology, medication management, and clinical supply solutions. With over 60 years of experience partnering with healthcare providers, Capsa engineers purpose-built solutions that optimize workflows, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care. Learn more at www.capsahealthcare.com.

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