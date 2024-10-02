Mesirow is named to list for fourth consecutive year

Advance to #41/100 reflects firm's focus on growing its Wealth Management business organically and through strategic acquisitions

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms annually showcases financial advisors across the country that prioritize advancement and raise the standards for other firms

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that the firm has been named to Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list 1 for the fourth consecutive year. Barron's bases its annual ranking of independent advisory companies on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics.

This year, Mesirow advances to a ranking of #41 from #48 in 2023, reflecting the firm's focus on growing its Wealth Management business through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

"We are honored to again be included on Barron's list of the Top 100 RIA Firms" -- Natalie Brown Post this Mesirow Again Named a Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm | Brian Price, CEO, Mesirow Wealth Management

"We are honored to again be included on Barron's list of the Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms," said Natalie Brown , Mesirow CEO. "Mesirow Wealth Management is our firm's founding capability, and we are proud of our 87-year history of advising families, entrepreneurs and non-profits on their most important financial goals."

In 2023, Mesirow announced the acquisition of Front Barnett Associates, LLC , further expanding Mesirow's wealth management offering to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and in September 2024 acquired Price Wealth Management , an RIA firm based in Stuart, Florida.

"Our inclusion in Barron's list of the 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms speaks to the dedication, expertise and commitment of our Wealth Advisors," said Brian Price , CEO, Mesirow Wealth Management. "We look forward to continuing to serve our clients through comprehensive financial planning and expert investment selection."

Mesirow Wealth Management was also recently honored to have had Wealth Advisors at the firm recognized in Forbes' list of 2024 Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Advisors . 2

Mesirow Wealth Management has more than $11.4 billion in assets under management / assets under advisement,3 and Mesirow overall has $288.1 billion in assets under supervision.4

We invite you to learn more about Mesirow Wealth Management .

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2024, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

1. 2024 Barron's Top RIAs (Received September 2024 for the year 2023 – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). In order to be considered for the Barron's 2024 Top RIA Firms list, applicants were required to complete a 145-question survey, with the firm's ADV informing the majority of responses. Firms were also required to meet a number of other specified requirements to be eligible for inclusion. Firms were ranked based on various qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory records of the advisors and firms, technology spending, staff diversity, organic and M&A growth, client segmentation as well as succession planning.

2. Assets under management is as of 6.30.2024 and Assets under advisement is as of 12.31.2023. Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets.

3. As of 6.30.2024 unless otherwise noted. | 1. "Assets under supervision" includes regulatory assets under management; assets under advisement; and non-securities currency assets under management. For these purposes: (1) regulatory assets under management ("RAUM") is calculated in accordance with Instruction 5A of Form ADV and includes all assets of securities portfolios (both discretionary and non-discretionary). (2) Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets. (3) Currency assets under management includes AUM associated with (i) active and passive currency risk management products $166.71 billion, (ii) non-fx overlay strategies such as equitization and beta overlays $602.60 million, and (iii) alpha strategies $1.78 billion. In all such cases, AUM is calculated based on notional value of currency investments. Additionally, AUM for alpha strategies is adjusted because clients can select a volatility target (generally between 2% and 12% annualized), which is normalized to 2% in order to create a consistent depiction of alpha strategy AUM. This results in a "scaled" AUM, which is higher than the actual aggregate notional value of all alpha strategy portfolios if clients have selected a volatility target higher than 2%. As of 6.30.2024, the "unscaled" AUM for alpha strategies was $434.68 million.

4. For the complete list of 2024 Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Advisors and methodology, visit https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2024/08/08/methodology-americas-top-next-gen-wealth-advisors-2024/ .

Media

[email protected]

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.