Mesirow and President Natalie A. Brown are the Cover Feature Story for The CEO Magazine's April 2022 Issue

In the profile, Brown states:

"Mesirow's culture is renowned – it's an employer of choice in the city. There really is this collegial entrepreneurial feel here and you feel that from your interview process, really from the first day."

"We know how to grow businesses by providing them with capital and the support they need, enabling them to incubate and build strong performance … For us, it's not about being the biggest; it's about getting the right business mix and alignment and then optimizing the value and differentiation we provide to our clients."

"'It's up to me to make sure that we hear diverse voices when we're making decisions – that's my job,' Brown asserts. The company has a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council to help lead the way, with a representative presenting at all board meetings, shareholder meetings and town halls."

In the article, Mesirow Chairman and CEO Richard S. Price shares what has kept him engaged at the firm – "the people and ability to bring great talent to the firm – people who want to be in an entrepreneurial environment and want to have their voices heard."

He also outlines five key steps leaders can take to improve their DEI focus and commitment, each based on Mesirow's longstanding commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the financial services industry, with its suppliers, and throughout its workforce.

The full text of "In it Together: President Natalie A. Brown on the Winning Formula Behind Mesirow's Success" may be found here.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA Firms by Barron's.

Media

[email protected] | Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.