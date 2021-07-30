Mesirow Currency Management Expands Portfolio Management Team

"Strategically expanding the team is an integral part of our commitment to ensuring clients continue to benefit from best-in-class performance and service," said Joseph Hoffman, CEO of Mesirow Currency Management. "Marcin brings specific skills that will enhance our ability to provide high-quality currency management solutions. We are excited to welcome him to the team."

Before joining Mesirow, Marcin served as Senior Portfolio Manager at Russell Investments. In that role, he was responsible for Russell Investments' currency management services, including passive/dynamic currency overlays, absolute return currency strategies, and benchmark neutralization programs for Russell Investments' clients and funds. Marcin joined Russell Investments in 2004.

About Mesirow Currency Management

With global headquarters in Chicago and investment presence around the world, Mesirow Currency Management manages over $124 billion* in assets for an institutional global client base and offers custom solutions to suit specific client needs. Our offerings include execution services, passive management, active currency risk management, and currency for return. For more information, please visit: mesirow.com/currencymanagement.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

*As of 6.30.21. Mesirow Currency Management AUM reflects assets under management for both currency risk management products (passive and active management) and alpha and macro products. Risk management product AUM reflects the total foreign currency portfolio exposure of passive and active clients' underlying portfolios allocated to the Currency Division of Mesirow Financial. Alpha and macro product AUM reflect the client's total investment amount in the alpha and macro strategies of the Currency Division of Mesirow Financial, which is calculated based on an annualized 2% volatility target. Past performance is no indicator of future results.

