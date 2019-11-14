Mesirow Financial Advises Advanced Roofing & Sheet Metal on its Sale to Reconstruction Experts Inc., a Portfolio Company of Linx Partners

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Advanced Roofing & Sheet Metal ("ARSM" or the "Company") on its sale to Reconstruction Experts Inc. ("RE"), a portfolio company of Linx Partners ("Linx").

Based in Fort Myers, FL, ARSM is a leading provider of roofing and HVAC services and solutions primarily serving multi-tenant housing developments in Southwest Florida. The Company is a leader in its served markets and the combination of ARSM's capabilities and RE's diverse offerings brings significant opportunities and value to each company's customer base.

Mike Shephard, owner of ARSM, commented on the transaction, "Mesirow did everything they said they would do- assisted us in the evaluation of strategic alternatives, found a partner that fits culturally and preserves a great legacy for ARSM and executed a smooth and complete process that achieved my personal and professional goals."

Rocky Pontikes, managing director of Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group, said, "We were honored to represent ARSM on its sale to RE and Linx. We believe the combination of ARSM and RE is highly strategic and our process ultimately found the best partner for ARSM's customers and employees."

The transaction represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. With extensive sector-specific expertise and deep long-standing relationships, Mesirow Financial's team has a proven track record of completing successful transactions.

About Advanced Roofing and Sheet Metal

Founded in 1980, ARSM has grown into a full-service provider of top-quality roofing services, including full installations, maintenance, upgrades and emergency response services. The Company has established itself as a reputable brand recognized for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction and is viewed as the "go-to" roofing services partner of choice for property managers and condominium HOAs in its markets. To learn more, please visit advancedroofingandsheetmetal.com.

About Reconstruction Experts Inc.

Reconstruction Experts, Inc. provides specialized property services to homeowners' associations and other property owners through eight offices in Colorado, California and Texas. RE's service offering includes construction defect services, specialty construction services and insurance / emergency services for occupied residential and commercial developments. To learn more, please visit reconstructionexperts.net.

About Linx Partners

Linx Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Linx targets investments in U.S.-based companies operating in the business services, manufacturing and logistics sectors. Linx focuses on investing in companies with annual revenues between $20 million and $100 million. To learn more, please visit linxpartners.com.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions that deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

