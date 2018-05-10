Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC

Based in Southwest Florida, Brinker Brown is a leading distributor of fasteners, diamonds, power tools, construction supplies and generators, primarily serving the Florida market. The Company wholesales to a variety of customers, including contractors, subcontractors and dealers, and serves the roofing, marine deck and dock, concrete restoration and mechanical, electrical and plumbing end markets. As a result of its extensive product offering and exceptional customer service, Brinker Brown has amassed considerable recognition in the industry and is known in the market as a "go-to" provider of leading tool and fastener brands.

Jeff Brown, owner and president of Brinker Brown, commented on the transaction, "Mesirow Financial's deep expertise in the building and construction products distribution sector proved to be critical in securing a successful partner for our company."

Rocky Pontikes, managing director of Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group, said, "We were honored to represent the owner of Brinker Brown and leverage our robust experience in the building and construction products distribution sector to advise on this transaction. We believe the Company's unique expertise, leading position in Southwest Florida and highly attractive product categories made it very appealing to prospective partners."

The transaction represents another successful assignment within the distribution and supply chain sector completed by Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. With extensive sector-specific expertise and deep long-standing relationships, Mesirow Financial's team has a proven track record of completing successful transactions.

About Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc.

For over 30 years, Brinker Brown has provided unparalleled products, quality, and customer service. Founded in 1985, Brinker Brown has strived to be the best in the industry from the very beginning. A "No Problems. Just Solutions." philosophy was sought after, looking to provide customers with a highly trained staff that knew exactly what the customer needed for the job. Brinker Brown's "No Problems. Just Solutions." approach still rings true today. Established as a leading distributor for fasteners, power tools, and construction supplies, Brinker Brown has built a reputation for problem solving with exceptional product knowledge and job-site consultation. To learn more, please visit brinkerbrown.com.

About Colony Hardware Corporation

Colony Hardware Corporation is a leading distributor of tools, fasteners, safety products and construction supplies with headquarters in Orange, Connecticut. Colony operates 28 locations in 10 states and serves commercial construction and industrial accounts throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. To learn more, please visit colonyhardware.com.

About Tailwind Capital Group, LLC

Tailwind Capital is a leading middle market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within healthcare, business services and industrial services. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions and operational and strategic investments. Tailwind manages over $3 billion of committed equity capital, and has invested in 35 portfolio companies and 60 add-on acquisitions. To learn more, please visit tailwind.com.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

