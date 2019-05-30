Mesirow Financial Advises Enchanting Travels on its Sale to Travelopia, a Portfolio Company of KKR & Co.

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Enchanting Travels AG ("Enchanting Travels" or the "Company") on its sale to Travelopia Holdings Limited ("Travelopia"), a portfolio company of KKR & Co. Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO and Munich, Germany, Enchanting Travels is a specialist in high-end tailor-made travel and has provided transformative and bespoke travel experiences to over 30,000 guests around the world. Enchanting Travels' cloud-based technology platform, Artemis, enables its travel consultants to rapidly create complex itineraries with dynamic pricing capabilities, transforming the traditional high-end luxury travel segment. The Company's proprietary technology also facilitates seamless execution for booking custom trips with carefully selected travel partners around the world.

Parik Laxminarayan, CEO and co-founder of Enchanting Travels, commented on the transaction, "We are very excited for this next phase of the Company's journey. The acquisition by Travelopia enables us to leverage our technology and capabilities in tailor-made travel to accelerate our growth and support the wider inspirational vision of Travelopia."

"We are very pleased to have advised Enchanting Travels throughout this cross-border transaction," said Shane McDaniel, managing director of Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. "We are confident that the Company's complementary tailor-made travel offerings will continue to thrive under Travelopia's ownership and believe Enchanting Travels' proprietary technology platform will be a significant driver of growth."

The transaction represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Financial Investment Banking group and highlights the firm's expertise within the technology sector. With extensive sector-specific expertise and deep long-standing relationships, Mesirow's team has a proven track record of completing transformative and successful transactions.

About Enchanting Travels AG

Enchanting Travels specializes in tailor-made travel to 44 countries around the world. With its powerful proprietary technology platform, mastery of unique tailor-made travel experiences and an exceptional guest satisfaction rate of 98%, Enchanting Travels is poised for rapid growth in its key source markets of Germany, North America and Australia. With offices in the USA, Germany, India, Kenya and Argentina, and a team of people from 19 countries around the world, Enchanting Travels ensures a seamless and high-quality experience from start to finish. Founded in 2004 by Parik Laxminarayan and Alex Metzler with its first offices in India and Germany, Enchanting Travels has enchanted over 30,000 guests and is planning to add over 40 new countries to its portfolio in the next few years. To learn more, please visit enchantingtravels.com.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

