Mesirow Financial Advises Heads Up Technologies, Inc., a Portfolio Company of Luther King Capital Management, on its Sale to JLL Partners

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Heads Up Technologies, Inc. ("Heads Up" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of affiliates of Luther King Capital Management ("LKCM"), on its sale to JLL Partners ("JLL").

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Heads Up designs, engineers and manufactures complex, proprietary cockpit, cabin and aircraft electrical components and systems to the business and commercial aviation markets. Heads Up has established itself as a trusted partner in the business aviation segment through longstanding relationships with leading OEMs. The Company's proven track record and industry leading design and engineering experience have resulted in numerous innovative product launches and growing content among its customer base.

Rob Harshaw, president and CEO of Heads Up, commented, "Mesirow Financial was instrumental in conducting an effective and competitive transaction process that ultimately maximized value for the Company's shareholders. Our customers and employees will both benefit as JLL and Heads Up combine to create new and innovative solutions for the business and commercial aviation markets. Mesirow Financial's advice throughout the process resulted in a successful outcome for all parties involved."

Andrew Zacharias, private equity portfolio manager of LKCM, commented on the transaction, "We are proud of the accomplishments Heads Up achieved during our years of partnership. It was a pleasure to work with the Company's management team and we wish them continued success."

Andrew Carolus, managing director of Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group, said, "We were honored to represent the owners of Heads Up in this process. Mesirow Financial's experience and relationships within the aerospace industry allowed us to pair Heads Up with a strong partner that is committed to growing and investing in the Company's future."

The transaction represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. With extensive sector-specific expertise and deep long-standing relationships, Mesirow Financial's dedicated aerospace and defense team has a proven track record of completing highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of their clients.

About Heads Up Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Heads Up Technologies is a leader in the production and supply of differentiated lighting, in-flight entertainment and cabin management systems and components for the business and commercial aviation industry. Since its inception, Heads Up's cutting-edge design capabilities have enabled it to develop and maintain robust relationships with several industry-leading OEMs. For more information relating to Heads Up, visit heads-up.com.

About Luther King Capital Management

Since 1979, LKCM has provided investment management services to high net worth individuals, foundations, endowments, investment companies, pension and profit-sharing plans, trusts and estates, among other organizations. LKCM is independently owned and operated by its 84 employees, with $17.0 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. To learn more, please visit lkcm.com.

About JLL Partners

Founded in 1988, JLL Partners is a private equity firm making control investments in middle-market companies. Since its founding, JLL Partners has committed approximately $5.5 billion across eight funds. JLL focuses on executing discrete investment themes across healthcare, industrials and business services sectors. For more information relating to JLL Partners, visit jllpartners.com.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions that deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

