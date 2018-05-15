Mesirow Financial Advises Integrated Behavioral Health, Inc. on an Investment from Periscope Equity LLC

Based in Costa Mesa, CA, IBH provides employee engagement and administration solutions, including managed behavioral health ("MBH"), employee assistance programs ("EAP"), wellness programs and impaired professional monitoring. IBH serves a diverse set of clients, including self-insured companies, commercial insurance carriers, health plans and third-party administrators across the United States. The Company provides these services to over 7 million lives, across 26,000+ employers, delivering these employees access to IBH's clinical services team and its distributed national network of 23,000+ healthcare providers.

Ed Bosanac, chief executive officer of IBH, commented, "We are excited to partner with Periscope Equity and are confident this investment will enhance our ability to provide innovative behavioral health solutions. Mesirow Financial's expert guidance and dedicated service from start to finish resulted in a successful outcome for all parties involved."

Jeff Golman, vice chairman of Mesirow Financial, said, "We were honored to represent the owners of IBH in this process. We believe this investment will enable IBH to continue delivering exceptional service as a platform going forward."

About Integrated Behavioral Health, Inc.

IBH is a pioneer in managed behavioral health and integrated employee assistance programs and services. As a boutique managed care company with a national footprint, IBH partners with employers and health plans to provide clients personalized care, uncompromising service to patients, providers and clients with outcome driven, cost effective care plans. Along with its subsidiaries Reliant Behavioral Health ("RBH"). Quality Health Solutions ("QHS"), American Behavioral Health Benefit Managers ("ABBM") and CFR EAP Preferred ("CFR"), IBH has successfully managed treatment and benefits for self-insured employers, medical and disability carriers and health plans for over 30 years. IBH currently serves over seven million members, representing 26,000 individual clients across the United States. IBH strives to achieve and maintain a healthy, safe and productive pool of employees and members for employers and health plans. To learn more, please visit ibhcorp.com.

About Periscope Equity LLC

Periscope Equity is a Chicago, IL based private equity firm, focused on buyouts of technology-enabled businesses service companies. Periscope focuses exclusively on investments within niche sector leaders across five key verticals with unique mission or operationally critical products, data, technology or service offerings, a history of sustainable profitability and cash generation and known vectors of growth. In addition to providing liquidity, financial capital and commercial access through its extensive network, Periscope seeks to align and work in harmony with proven, like-minded management teams and bring strategic, operational, product and acquisition expertise to help transform and scale such companies to drive superior investment returns on an accelerated schedule. To learn more, please visit periscopeequity.com.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

