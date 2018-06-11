Mesirow Financial Advises New Age Transportation, Distribution & Warehousing, Inc. on its Sale to The Evans Network of Companies, a Portfolio Company of Calera Capital

Headquartered in Palatine, IL, New Age has become a leading, asset-light provider of third-party freight services in the Chicagoland area. Founded in 1989, the Company employs 22 individuals across its two Chicagoland offices. New Age has developed and maintained strong relationships with an impressive blue-chip costumer base due to the Company's full-service offerings, reputation for quality, reliability and commitment to exceptional service.

Carolyn Gable, founder and CEO of New Age, commented on the transaction, "Mesirow Financial's extensive experience in our sector, their relationships with key players in the industry and their excellent execution capabilities played a pivotal role in the successful pairing of New Age with Evans."

Rocky Pontikes, managing director of Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group, said, "We were truly honored to represent Ms. Gable in this transaction. New Age has developed a reputation for superior quality and customer service and Evans will be a strong partner to help the Company continue its robust record of growth."

The transaction represents another successful assignment within the distribution and supply chain sector completed by Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. With extensive sector-specific expertise and deep long-standing relationships, Mesirow Financial's team has a proven track record of completing successful transactions.

About New Age Transportation, Distribution & Warehousing, Inc.

New Age Transportation is one of North America's premier third-party logistics solution companies. For more than 28 years, New Age has provided superior customer service and efficient and cost-effective distribution solutions to customers nationwide. New Age specializes in every type of shipment, including full truckload, less-than-truckload, volume LTL, refrigerated, flatbed and expedited. Its mission is to provide the most thorough and satisfying third-party logistics experience for its customers. To learn more, please visit newagetransportation.com.

About The Evans Network of Companies

The Evans Network of Companies is a market-leading provider of intermodal, flatbed, brokerage, dry van and other trucking services. The Evans Network provides customer-centric service in the truckload freight transportation industry and is dedicated to the safety and recognition of its network employees, agent partners and independent contractors. Evans was founded in 1939 by Albert L. Evans, Sr. and is headquartered in Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania. To learn more, please visit evansdelivery.com.

About Calera Capital

Founded in 1991, Calera Capital is a private investment firm which has invested over $3.3 billion. With offices in San Francisco and Boston, Calera focuses its activities primarily in two industry sectors: Business Services and Specialty Industrials. Calera Capital makes substantial equity investments in middle-market businesses, typically with enterprise values in the range of $100 million to $750 million and seeks to build long-term sustainable value by working with management teams to implement strategic and operating initiatives. To learn more, please visit caleracapital.com.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

