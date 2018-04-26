Mesirow Financial Advises Pactech Packaging LLC On Its Sale To ProAmpac LLC, A Company Owned By PPC Partners

Chad Buchta, CEO of Pactech, commented, "We are excited to be partnering with ProAmpac and PPC Partners, and want to thank Mesirow Financial for their expert guidance and dedicated service from start to finish."

Louis Mitchell, managing director of Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group, stated, "We were honored to advise Pactech on this transaction. Our strong experience and relationships within the flexible packaging industry allowed us to pair Pactech with the ideal strategic partner for continued strong growth."

The transaction represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. Mesirow Financial is one of the most active advisors in the paper, plastics, packaging and specialty printing sectors, having completed over 100 transactions in recent years.

About Pactech Packaging LLC

Pactech is a Rochester, New York-based manufacturer specializing in pouch converting. Started in 1993, the company has expertise in pouch fitment and dispensing technology. To learn more, please visit pactechpackaging.com .

About ProAmpac LLC

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award- winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement. To learn more, please visit P roAmpac.com .

About PPC Partners

PPC Partners acquires and operates North America-based middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. Led by Tony Pritzker and the former investment and operating professionals of Pritzker Group Private Capital, the firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. PPC Partners builds businesses for the long-term and is an ideal strategic partner for entrepreneur-and family-owned companies. To learn more, please visit p pcpartners.com .

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com .

