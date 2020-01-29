Mesirow Financial Advises Spectralux Corporation on the Sale of its Human-Machine Interface Product Line to Radiant Power Corporation, a Subsidiary of HEICO Corporation

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Spectralux Corporation ("Spectralux"), a Redmond, WA-based developer and manufacturer of proprietary flight deck electronics and avionics, on the sale of the assets of its Human-Machine Interface ("HMI") product line to Radiant Power Corporation ("Radiant Power"), a subsidiary of HEICO Corporation ("HEICO").

The HMI component product line offers OEMs and operators in the commercial air transport, business and military aerospace markets the ability to comply with aviation requirements for aircraft systems governing performance, control, and lighting. Spectralux's HMI product line of lighted panels, keyboards, bezels and glare shields serves as the equipment standard on numerous in-production commercial transport aircraft.

"We appreciated the opportunity to work with Mesirow Financial on this successful transaction with Radiant Power," said Woody Hertzog, chairman of the board of Spectralux. "With their deep understanding of the aerospace sector and commitment to client service, Mesirow provided expert guidance throughout the sale process."

This transaction represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group highlighting the firm's transaction experience within the Aerospace & Defense sector. Committed to leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise and nurturing deep long-standing relationships, Mesirow Financial's team has a proven track record of completing successful deals on behalf of their clients.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management, and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate, and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions that deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

About Spectralux Corporation

Spectralux Avionics, founded in 1973 and headquartered in Redmond, WA, is a leading aerospace electronics company that develops and manufactures electronic assemblies, systems, sub-systems, and high reliability data link communication equipment. The company possesses a leading product portfolio that is backed by a world-class team of engineers with advanced in-house software and systems engineering capabilities. Spectralux's products are used in general, business, commercial, and government fixed and rotary wing aircraft. More information can be found at spectralux.com

About Radiant Power Corporation

Located in Sarasota, FL, Radiant Power and sister company Dukane Seacom are focused on the design and manufacture of emergency power/battery backup, power distribution and controls, flight deck displays and electronics, passenger comfort, emergency underwater locator beacons, and emergency locator transmitters for the aerospace and military markets. More information can be found at www.rpcaero.com.

About HEICO Corporation

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit their website at heico.com.

